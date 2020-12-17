Whistler will be the only 2021 Enduro World Series stop outside Europe

The Enduro World Series is back, and in a big way, but it won’t look quite the same as past years. There are several big changes to the ever-evolving series, more rounds and a new qualification system.

Whistler being the only stop outside of Europe, though, is probably the most striking difference. EWS has always been a globetrotting series, carrying riders from continent to continent throughout the year. In 2021, the series is almost entirely confined to Europe.

Less travel, more racing

While 2021 will see EWS staying more local, racers will also toe the start line more often. There are nine rounds scheduled for next year as well as the Trophy of Nations and a separate four-stop EWS-E electric series. That includes three double-header rounds, which should ease travel costs for privateers, and reduces the series environmental impact a touch.

After rescheduling much of 2020, the EWS is being pragmatic with its 2021 race calendar. The series is more compressed and has a much later start. Val di Fassa doesn’t hold the first two rounds until late June. From there, racing stretches into October.

RELATED: Finessing Finale: Jesse Melamed wins last Enduro World Series of 2020

While some classic southern-hemisphere venues are absent, several new venues are being added. Loudenville, France and Tweed Valley, Scotland – where the Enduro World Series is based, should keep the series fresh.

“Although 2020 was a tough year for everyone, the extended off-season gave us an opportunity to reflect on all aspects of the EWS and EWS-E and we’re excited to introduce these changes,” says Chris Ball, EWS Managing Director. “It’s the biggest shake-up to the format in the history of the series and we’re excited about the direction of the sport.”

Pro stages and Gold Qualifiers

Two more changes for 2021 are the introduction of Pro Stages at EWS events and Gold Qualifier events.

The new Pro Stage will be a short stage, designed to be high speed and tight racing, held the evening before the main race day. Pro Stages will offer extra points to the top five finishers in the Pro men’s and women’s field, and top three in the under-21 and Masters categories.

For riders looking to step up to the EWS series, there are new Gold Qualifier events. These will be larger, regional events that reward good results with more points than the regular Qualifier events.

There are currently no qualifier events scheduled in Canada and only two in North America, but the Qualifier calendar is not yet final. More events will be added in the coming months.

Registration for EWS and Whistler events

Public event entry for all rounds except Whistler will open the week beginning February 8, 2021.

Public entry for EWS Whistler will open on April 14, 2021.

Enduro World Series 2021 Race Calendar

Val di Fassa, Italy – Rounds #1 and #2 (June 23-27)

La Thuile, Italy – Rounds #3 and #4 (July 8-11)

Whistler, Canada – Round #5 (Aug. 14-15)

Loudenville, France – Rounds #6 and #7 (Sept. 2-5)

Pietre Ligure, Italy – Round #8 (Sept. 18-19)

Trophy of Nations – Finale Ligure, Italy (Sept. 24-26)

Tweed Valley, Scotland – Round #9 (Oct. 2-3)

EWS-E 2021

Valberg, France – Round #1 (June 19-20)

Swiss Alps, Switz. – Round #2 (Sept. 11-12)

Finale Ligure, Itlay – Round #3 (Sept. 24-26)

Tweed Valley, Scotland – Round #4 (Sept. 30)