Whistler’s Creekside gondola re-opens

Good news for any mountain biker’s planning a trip to Whistler Bike Park this summer. Whislter Blackcomb officially re-opened the Creekside Gondola to skiiers.

Whistler announced the opening just before the holidays kicked off. The upgrade to the gondola was part of a major overhaul of Creekside including upgrading the Red Chair, which re-opened one week earlier.

The work meant that all of Creeksize zone, gondola and trails, was closed for the 2022 bike park season.

Creekside opening is the good news for mountain bikers. The bad news (short term) is that Whistler Blackcomb will close the Fitzsimmons lift for most of, if not all of the summer of 2023 as the resort continues with its lift upgrade plans.

Long term, the Fitzsimmons Express upgrades will mean more uplift capacity and, hopefully, shorter lines. But, for 2023, it means only the Whistler Village Gondola and Creekside Gondola will be available to get up from the base areas to trails and upper mountain lifts.