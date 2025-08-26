Home > MTB

Whistler’s in, Mont-Sainte-Anne’s out: 2026 UCI MTB World Cup leaves Eastern Canada behind

The 2026 World Cup calendar brings big news for Canadian fans: Western riders finally get a Whistler stop, but East Coast fans will miss out as Mont-Sainte-Anne is left off the schedule

Photo by: Colin Field
August 26, 2025
Share on SMS

For years, Canadian downhill fans have dreamed of one thing: a World Cup stop at Whistler Mountain Bike Park. That dream becomes reality in 2026.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports just dropped the schedule for next year’s WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Fourteen rounds. Nine countries. Three continents. And for the first time ever, Whistler is in.

The legendary B.C. venue, widely considered the spiritual home of freeride mountain biking, will host its first-ever UCI Downhill World Cup on September 25–27. After decades of anticipation, the World Cup is finally heading to the bike park that changed the sport.

“This one’s going to be massive,” said WBD’s Chris Ball. “It’s a long-term wish from fans, teams and athletes alike.”

But no Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2026

While western Canadians are popping champagne corks, Eastern fans are going to feel left behind. For the first time since 2016 (outside of pandemic years), Mont-Sainte-Anne is not on the UCI mountain bike World Cup calendar.

The Quebec venue has been a cornerstone of Canadian downhill and cross-country racing since 1991. Still, for a country that spans six time zones, Mont-Sainte-Anne offered accessibility to eastern riders and fans. Without it, Canada’s entire World Cup presence falls to one stop. On the other side of the country.

No XCO or enduro for Canada

The Whistler race is strictly downhill. That means no cross-country or enduro stops on Canadian soil.

It’s an ambitious calendar that includes the first Asian XCO round (South Korea) and a return to iconic venues like Leogang, Lenzerheide and La Thuile. But for Canadians, the Whistler addition is bittersweet.

We got our dream. But we lost a piece of our heritage.

 

2026 Calendar

Round 1: Race of South Korea

Date: May 1–3
 Location: South Korea
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 2: Nové Město Na Moravě

Date: May 22–24
 Location: Czechia
 Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)

Round 3: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes

Date: May 28–31
 Location: France
 Disciplines: Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 4: Saalfelden-Leogang Salzburgerland

Date: June 11–14
 Location: Austria
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 5: Lenzerheide

Date: June 19–21
 Location: Switzerland
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 6: Val di Fassa – Trentino

Date: June 26–28
 Location: Italy
 Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 7: La Thuile – Valle d’Aosta

Date: July 3–5
 Location: Italy
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 8: Pal Arinsal

Date: July 8–12
 Location: Andorra
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 9: Aletsch Arena – Bellwald, Valais

Date: July 17–19
 Location: Switzerland
 Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 10: Haute-Savoie

Date: August 14–16
 Location: France
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 11: Haute-Savoie

Date: August 21–23
 Location: France
 Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 12: Soldier Hollow

Date: September 19–20
 Location: Midway, Utah, USA
 Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)

Round 13: Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Date: September 25–27
 Location: British Columbia, Canada
 Discipline: Downhill (DHI)

Round 14: Lake Placid Olympic Sites

Date: October 2–4
 Location: New York, USA
 Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

 