Whistler’s in, Mont-Sainte-Anne’s out: 2026 UCI MTB World Cup leaves Eastern Canada behind
The 2026 World Cup calendar brings big news for Canadian fans: Western riders finally get a Whistler stop, but East Coast fans will miss out as Mont-Sainte-Anne is left off the schedulePhoto by: Colin Field
For years, Canadian downhill fans have dreamed of one thing: a World Cup stop at Whistler Mountain Bike Park. That dream becomes reality in 2026.
The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports just dropped the schedule for next year’s WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Fourteen rounds. Nine countries. Three continents. And for the first time ever, Whistler is in.
The legendary B.C. venue, widely considered the spiritual home of freeride mountain biking, will host its first-ever UCI Downhill World Cup on September 25–27. After decades of anticipation, the World Cup is finally heading to the bike park that changed the sport.
“This one’s going to be massive,” said WBD’s Chris Ball. “It’s a long-term wish from fans, teams and athletes alike.”
But no Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2026
While western Canadians are popping champagne corks, Eastern fans are going to feel left behind. For the first time since 2016 (outside of pandemic years), Mont-Sainte-Anne is not on the UCI mountain bike World Cup calendar.
The Quebec venue has been a cornerstone of Canadian downhill and cross-country racing since 1991. Still, for a country that spans six time zones, Mont-Sainte-Anne offered accessibility to eastern riders and fans. Without it, Canada’s entire World Cup presence falls to one stop. On the other side of the country.
No XCO or enduro for Canada
The Whistler race is strictly downhill. That means no cross-country or enduro stops on Canadian soil.
It’s an ambitious calendar that includes the first Asian XCO round (South Korea) and a return to iconic venues like Leogang, Lenzerheide and La Thuile. But for Canadians, the Whistler addition is bittersweet.
We got our dream. But we lost a piece of our heritage.
2026 Calendar
Round 1: Race of South Korea
Date: May 1–3
Location: South Korea
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)
Round 2: Nové Město Na Moravě
Date: May 22–24
Location: Czechia
Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)
Round 3: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes
Date: May 28–31
Location: France
Disciplines: Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)
Round 4: Saalfelden-Leogang Salzburgerland
Date: June 11–14
Location: Austria
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)
Round 5: Lenzerheide
Date: June 19–21
Location: Switzerland
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)
Round 6: Val di Fassa – Trentino
Date: June 26–28
Location: Italy
Discipline: Enduro (EDR)
Round 7: La Thuile – Valle d’Aosta
Date: July 3–5
Location: Italy
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)
Round 8: Pal Arinsal
Date: July 8–12
Location: Andorra
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)
Round 9: Aletsch Arena – Bellwald, Valais
Date: July 17–19
Location: Switzerland
Discipline: Enduro (EDR)
Round 10: Haute-Savoie
Date: August 14–16
Location: France
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)
Round 11: Haute-Savoie
Date: August 21–23
Location: France
Discipline: Enduro (EDR)
Round 12: Soldier Hollow
Date: September 19–20
Location: Midway, Utah, USA
Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)
Round 13: Whistler Mountain Bike Park
Date: September 25–27
Location: British Columbia, Canada
Discipline: Downhill (DHI)
Round 14: Lake Placid Olympic Sites
Date: October 2–4
Location: New York, USA
Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)