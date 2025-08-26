Whistler’s in, Mont-Sainte-Anne’s out: 2026 UCI MTB World Cup leaves Eastern Canada behind

For years, Canadian downhill fans have dreamed of one thing: a World Cup stop at Whistler Mountain Bike Park. That dream becomes reality in 2026.

The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports just dropped the schedule for next year’s WHOOP UCI Mountain Bike World Series. Fourteen rounds. Nine countries. Three continents. And for the first time ever, Whistler is in.

The legendary B.C. venue, widely considered the spiritual home of freeride mountain biking, will host its first-ever UCI Downhill World Cup on September 25–27. After decades of anticipation, the World Cup is finally heading to the bike park that changed the sport.

“This one’s going to be massive,” said WBD’s Chris Ball. “It’s a long-term wish from fans, teams and athletes alike.”

But no Mont-Sainte-Anne in 2026

While western Canadians are popping champagne corks, Eastern fans are going to feel left behind. For the first time since 2016 (outside of pandemic years), Mont-Sainte-Anne is not on the UCI mountain bike World Cup calendar.

The Quebec venue has been a cornerstone of Canadian downhill and cross-country racing since 1991. Still, for a country that spans six time zones, Mont-Sainte-Anne offered accessibility to eastern riders and fans. Without it, Canada’s entire World Cup presence falls to one stop. On the other side of the country.

No XCO or enduro for Canada

The Whistler race is strictly downhill. That means no cross-country or enduro stops on Canadian soil.

It’s an ambitious calendar that includes the first Asian XCO round (South Korea) and a return to iconic venues like Leogang, Lenzerheide and La Thuile. But for Canadians, the Whistler addition is bittersweet.

We got our dream. But we lost a piece of our heritage.

2026 Calendar

Round 1: Race of South Korea

Date: May 1–3

Location: South Korea

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 2: Nové Město Na Moravě

Date: May 22–24

Location: Czechia

Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)

Round 3: Loudenvielle-Peyragudes

Date: May 28–31

Location: France

Disciplines: Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 4: Saalfelden-Leogang Salzburgerland

Date: June 11–14

Location: Austria

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 5: Lenzerheide

Date: June 19–21

Location: Switzerland

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 6: Val di Fassa – Trentino

Date: June 26–28

Location: Italy

Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 7: La Thuile – Valle d’Aosta

Date: July 3–5

Location: Italy

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI), Enduro (EDR)

Round 8: Pal Arinsal

Date: July 8–12

Location: Andorra

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 9: Aletsch Arena – Bellwald, Valais

Date: July 17–19

Location: Switzerland

Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 10: Haute-Savoie

Date: August 14–16

Location: France

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)

Round 11: Haute-Savoie

Date: August 21–23

Location: France

Discipline: Enduro (EDR)

Round 12: Soldier Hollow

Date: September 19–20

Location: Midway, Utah, USA

Discipline: Cross-country (XCO)

Round 13: Whistler Mountain Bike Park

Date: September 25–27

Location: British Columbia, Canada

Discipline: Downhill (DHI)

Round 14: Lake Placid Olympic Sites

Date: October 2–4

Location: New York, USA

Disciplines: Cross-country (XCO), Downhill (DHI)