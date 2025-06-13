Who actually gets free bikes in the cycling industry?

There’s a myth that floats around every local trailhead: that if you ride hard enough, fast enough, or have enough followers, a free bike will magically show up at your door. But the truth, according to Specialized’s brand experience specialist Andy Pickard, is a little more complicated—and a lot less generous than most riders assume.

There’s no such thing as a free bike. Even if you’re at the top of your game, there’s always an expectation of value exchange—content, influence, race results or shop-level presence. You have to give something back.

Pickard breaks the bike industry down into three main groups when it comes to sponsorship: racers, influencers and ambassadors.

Racers

“Racers have it harder than ever,” he says. “Even world cup athletes are struggling to get free frames, let alone cash.”

He points to examples like Jamie Edmondson finishing fourth at a world cup on a bike he bought, or top-10 riders racing on discounted frames with no salary.

What about riders at the very top?

“Riders when they get the world champ bikes and you see the articles come up with all the cool paint jobs, a lot of the time those bikes don’t go home with the rider. As a company that’s a marketing effort. It happens once a year. I mean our top top guys, they’re getting paid. They’re not relying on product as part of the paycheck.”

But some riders do rely on product as payment.

“Some racers at the high level, they’re struggling to find paycheques. So maybe they’re getting three frame sets for the year. At the very least they can sell them off and make a bit of money.”

The XC world is a whole other beast.

“XC is a bit different because it’s so close to the road world. And the road world has established minimum wages for athletes, so the athletes don’t get nickeled and dimes like they do in in the gravity disciplines. But a lot of the time, yeah, like what we were talking about with the team is, OK, they’ll get a bike to train on and get this and that, but it’s not always for them to keep. That’s just case by case, depending on the team, the set up, the brand, like whoever’s running it.”

Influencers, ambassadors—and who really gets what

Meanwhile, social media influencers—particularly those outside the sport—can sometimes get more product than pro racers.

“It’s about reach and relevance,” says Pickard. “Someone with 100,000 followers who posts about bikes might offer more exposure than a Canada Cup winner with 3,000 followers and no media presence. On a bigger scale you see brands like Canyon collaborating with LeBron James. They’re trying to reach new and bigger audiences.”

What brands want in return

The golden rule? Show your value.

“It’s not about saying, ‘Here’s what I’ve done, now give me a bike.’ It’s more like, ‘Here’s how I can help you sell this specific product to real riders.’”

Sometimes riders are expected to deliver product-specific posts—like a video praising a suspension fork’s adjustability or a caption about a new wheelset’s durability.

Freeriders, once the rockstars of the industry, are now feeling the squeeze too.

“Rampage was huge for a while. But last year, two of the final riders didn’t even have frame sponsors,” says Pickard. “The shine is fading a bit.”

Then there are YouTubers like Rémy Métailler, Matt Jones and Seth Alvo. These guys are offering real value for bike brand marketing departments. But it’s also true that those guys are working incredibly hard to produce the YouTube videos they do. Perhaps they’d debate whether they’re getting free bikes or not. Because thet sure are working for them.

Want a free bike? Start local

If you’re a grom dreaming of free bikes, Pickard says the path hasn’t changed much: start at your local shop.

“Work retail, meet reps, understand the industry. If an athlete is at a race or whatever and they’re in line and someone’s like, ‘hey, I love your bike.’ If the athlete is keen and they’re stoked to talk about the product and they’re approachable, they’re kind and they’re polite, that goes a long, long way for me.”

That said, there are lots of brands out there and they all do things a little differently. There are bike park builders getting free bikes. There are bike reviewers getting free bikes. The important part from the brands’ perspective is that there needs to be an exchange that’s valuable. Like we said, in the beginning of the article, there’s no such thing as a free bike. To get a free bike, you have to put in the work.

And as far as Picard is concerned? ”

“Above all, be a good human.”

Solid advice.