Why are there five people on the podium at a mountain bike race?

If you’re new to watching world cup mountain biking, the five-person podium might look like overkill. You’ve got your usual gold, silver and bronze—but then there’s a fourth and fifth rider squeezed in at the ends, technically standing beside the podium. Road racing doesn’t do it. Cyclocross doesn’t either. So what gives?

It turns out the story behind this extended podium is as quirky and grassroots as mountain biking itself.

The origin story: Cairns, 1994

It all started at a UCI world cup in Cairns, Australia, in 1994.

“Prior to Cairns 1994, the world cup podium was only three riders,” says Martin Whiteley in a Missspent Summers blog. He was CEO of Australian Cycling at the time. “But after a young 17-year-old kid called Cadel Evans from Australia had sat in third place for most of the men’s elite XC only to fall to fifth in the last half lap, I made a special request. I asked the UCI and title sponsor Grundig if they could make an exception to allow five riders on the podium so the Aussie fans could salute this incredible young rider. After the presentation ceremony was done, all agreed that it looked pretty awesome, and since then MTB racing recognises the five best on the day. Great for riders, teams and sponsors.”

So… does 4th or 5th really count as a podium?

Ask around the mountain bike world and you’ll get a range of answers. We posed the question to a bunch of Canadian athletes: Does a fourth or fifth-place finish count as a “podium”? Here’s what they said:

Miranda Miller

“It does if you’re in 4th or 5th. But it is weird. I’m not aware of too many other sports that have a five person podium, so top three makes sense. I think five people make a good photo though,” she says. “You get a good photo but there’s certain milestones that I think are important to athletes and that’s a top three and a top three in Europe are big ones for a North American.”

Ella McPhee

“It’s the extended podium,” says Ella. “In U23 it has only ever been top three but but it is nice to recognize it for the sponsors finishing fourth and fifth. Too bad they took that out of the elite world cups.”

Ian Ackert

“I think that at the elite world cup there should be top five podium, but for all other races (even u23 world cup) it should be top three.”

Haley Smith

“I actually think this is such a fascinating question,” she respsonded. “We could really get into the philosophy of this! In the original format of the Olympics (i.e., not the modern Olympic Games, but the original Greek Olympiad), only first place was awarded. Historically, celebrating anyone but the winner would have been considered ridiculous. In MTB, the ‘extended’ podium has become culturally accepted. This means that we consider a top five to be a result worth publicly acknowledging; the top five are the proverbially cream that has risen to the top. But why five? Why three?

Personally, I think the five person podium is a good thing, because having that depth of recognition might actually increase the depth of competition; whether it’s a good or bad thing, I think you have athletes deeper in the field giving more during the competition in hopes of a podium. If you bring the reward a little closer, psychologically, people will be more likely to give 100 per cent. So in a way I think it improves the quality of the competition.”

Owen Clark

“Depends on the race,” says Clark. “At a world cup XCO it’s five, but XCC is only three I’m pretty sure.”

Emilly Johnston

“Yes, I think so,” says Johnston with enthusiastic support for the five-person format.

Cole Punchard

“Hey, well according to Warner Bros Discovery not anymore,” he says. “I’m pretty sure that’s the new rule for the world cups this year. Not 100 per cent sure but I thought I heard that from someone.”

Andrew L’Esperance

“Yes, I believe it does. My background is MTB and the five-person podium originated in MTB. It has been that way for a long time so it just seems right. As fields get deeper and competition tougher, I am all for giving athletes an opportunity to get on the boxes as a reward for their hard work and to provide value to their sponsors and supporters.”

So… is five the new three?

Mountain biking has always done things its own way. The sport was born in the mountain and woods, not on velodromes. It thrives on that rebellious streak. Including more riders on the podium—recognizing more efforts, more battles fought just off the lead—is a small but meaningful part of that ethos. At the end of the day, if you’re standing up there, whether you’re on the top step or off to the side, you probably earned it.

And hey, the more the merrier?