Wilcox Breaks the World Record for Fastest Ride Around the Globe

On September 11, 2024, Lael Wilcox rode up to Buckingham Fountain in Chicago and set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest circumnavigation of the globe by bicycle. Wilcox, an ultra-endurance cyclist known for her achievements in bikepacking races, completed the 28,000 km ride in 108 days, 12 hours, and 12 minutes—shattering the previous record of 124 days set by Jenny Graham in 2018.

28,000 kilometres, 108 days

Wilcox’s feat is nothing short of incredible. Over the course of 108 days, she pedaled through North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Europe, covering a distance 200 km beyond the Guinness requirement. Along the way, she climbed an astonishing 192,000 m, maintaining an average of 280 km per day. Her longest stretch on the bike was a grueling 436 km ride through the scorching California desert, where she powered through to escape a heatwave.

This wasn’t Wilcox’s first record-breaking adventure. In 2018, she won the TransAm race, and in 2015, she set the Fastest Known Time (FKT) on the Tour Divide route. However, this round-the-world journey posed a new kind of challenge, bound by strict Guinness criteria. Riders must travel in one continuous direction, remain within five degrees of their course, and pass through two antipodal points—Wilcox chose Madrid, Spain, and Wellington, New Zealand.

Supported but independent

Wilcox’s wife, Rue Kaladyte, traveled alongside her, providing emotional support and documenting the journey for an upcoming documentary. Kaladyte meticulously recorded each day’s distance and elevation while also capturing stunning footage of the adventure. Despite having support, Wilcox’s ride remained largely solo, as she stuck to her ultra-endurance routine of riding, eating, and sleeping. Remarkably, she managed to average seven hours of sleep per night, which is a luxury compared to her previous grueling races.

The Guinness World Record attempt allowed for both supported and unsupported sections, a departure from Wilcox’s usual self-supported efforts. However, she remained largely independent, navigating unfamiliar terrain and logistical hurdles on her own. Wilcox also welcomed fans and fellow cyclists to join her at various points throughout the journey, turning parts of the trip into spontaneous “pop-up group rides.” In San Francisco alone, nearly 200 people joined her for a stretch of the ride.

Overcoming obstacles

Wilcox’s journey wasn’t without challenges. Early on, she encountered rainstorms and gastrointestinal issues that slowed her down. In Turkey, headwinds and heavy traffic made progress difficult. Crossing continents also brought its fair share of logistical obstacles, including unfamiliar roads and changing time zones. Yet, through it all, Wilcox remained positive. “I tried to see the ride as a celebration rather than a grind,” she said, embracing the adventure despite the hardships.

Her route took her from Chicago to New Jersey, where she caught a flight to Europe. She rode from Portugal to Georgia, then flew to Australia and New Zealand before returning to North America. From her hometown of Anchorage, Alaska, she pedaled south through Canada and into the United States, finishing where she started—in Chicago. The journey’s significance hit her as she rolled up to Buckingham Fountain, greeted by a cheering crowd that included her parents and Rue’s family.

Engaging fans

Throughout her ride, Wilcox kept fans updated through daily podcast episodes and Instagram posts. A live tracker allowed people around the world to follow her progress in real-time. Many supporters met her along the way, offering snacks, encouragement, and even riding with her for a few miles. Whether she was in the U.S., Europe, or Australia, cyclists showed up to be part of the journey, creating a global community of riders united by their admiration for Wilcox.

A well-deserved soda

When she finally crossed the finish line, Wilcox did something she hadn’t done in months—she relaxed. After stepping off her bike, she enjoyed a Coke from a glass bottle and swapped her cycling shoes for Birkenstock sandals. Wilcox, who has always said, “records are meant to be broken,” may already be thinking about her next adventure. But for now, she’s earned the right to take a break and bask in the glow of her monumental achievement.

Lael Wilcox: always ready for the next challenge

In just 108 days, Lael Wilcox didn’t just ride around the world—she inspired a global community of cyclists and adventurers. Her record-breaking journey proved once again that she’s one of the toughest and most determined cyclists on the planet. But knowing Wilcox, this isn’t the end of her story. Another ride, another adventure, and maybe even another world record are likely already on the horizon.