Wilderness Tours builds $200K MTB playground at all-inclusive resort

There’s a new place on the map for Ontario mountain bikers, and it’s not where you’d expect.

Wilderness Tours, long known for rafting and whitewater kayaking on the mighty Ottawa River, has quietly become one of the province’s fastest-growing and most exciting mountain bike destinations.

Wilderness Tours’ bike park is now three seasons deep. What started with two trails punched in during the fall of 2020 has exploded into a full-on downhill and enduro playground. Complete with tech, flow, climb trails and a brand-new shuttle setup.

Building momentum

When the pandemic hit, Wilderness Tours made a big move. They relocated from their longtime property on Rafting Road to the former River Run Resort, just downriver. The new location had 87 m of elevation game. By Ontario standards that’s a vertical drop that’s worth taking advantage of. They got to work fast.

“We’ve been doubling in size every single year,” Matt McGuire, the guy largely behind the transformation says. “Trail-wise, we’re up to about 25 kilometres, with eight top-to-bottom trails and two climb trails. We just opened a new black line on Friday. It starts techy, turns into big berms, big tables, then finishes with a clean 3-to-4-foot drop.”

And it’s not stopping there. A new cross-country loop is on the way, with hopes of connecting 15–17 kilometres around the perimeter.

Shuttle up. Rip down.

The vertical may not match Whistler, but the shuttle laps are quick and efficient. A new 16-bike trailer and 15-passenger van gets riders to the top in under six minutes.

“We run it on weekends, or midweek by request,” McGuire explains. “If you’ve got a crew that wants laps, we’ve got the rig.”

The pricing is also friendly: $15 for a day pass if you’re pedalling, $50 for a full day of shuttles.

All-inclusive adventure

The mountain biking is only part of the draw. Wilderness Tours has 62 units of on-site accommodation ranging from glamping tents to fully furnished homes, a licensed restaurant, nightly live music in summer and even fibre-optic Wi-Fi (rare for the Ottawa Valley). It’s kind of like a bike-and-paddle Club Med. There are options for full meal plans or not. Everything’s totally customizable. And they’ve invested accordingly.

“We’re at about $200,000 in trails now,” says McGuire. “That includes the mini excavator we just bought.”

Everything’s done in-house.

“I’ve tried to teach machine operators to build mountain bike trails. It doesn’t work. It’s easier to teach a mountain biker to operate.”

What’s next?

Twelve more downhill lines are already on the master plan, and they’ll all run from a central drop-in. But McGuire isn’t rushing it.

“We spend a lot of time surveying and mapping before we build,” he says. “We’re at the stage where we can mess it up if we’re not careful.”

Still, the style is clear: jumpy, bermed, enduro-ready lines.

“Our biggest berm is 100 feet long. We’ve got a green trail with 27 berms. Even our XC stuff is built to be fun.”

The vibe? Think Quebec-style trail building meets Ontario.

“It’s funny, one guy said to me last weekend, ‘You guys have that Quebec cycling community ambiance,’ and I thought, well, that’s probably one of the best compliments we could get.”