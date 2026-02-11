Wilier Vittoria is bringing white shorts to … XC?

When you sign on to ride with an Italian team, you have to expect some flair with your race day fashion. But Wilier Vittoria is going all-in with its 2026 team kit. The team announced its official kit for the season, resplendent with … white shorts.

Now, white (or “grey”) is a bit of a trend this year. But that’s on the road. Wilier Vittoria is being particularly bold and bringing the trend to cross country mountain biking.

The team, which includes Canadian World Cup winner and continental champion, Ella MacPhee. That could mean a winter training block that’s as big on laundry as it is on base miles for the west coast-based racer. But they’ll definitely stand out on the start line when World Cup racing starts in May in South Korea.