Winning Crankworx BC slopestyle runs from SilverStar

With Red Bull Joyride off the calendar fro 2021, Crankworx needed a new, equally mssive slopestyle course. Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff teamed up to build the Crankworx Title Slopestyle line at SivlerStar Mountain Resort.

The new venue served as the grand finale for Crankworx B.C., the week-long roaming competition festival.

Emil Johansson extended his incredible streak of slopestyle dominance, taking a fifth-straight Crankworx win. Behind him, Erek Fedko and Dawid Godziek chased hard. Watch all three top runs below.

Top 3 Slopestyle Runs from SilverStar – Crankworx B.C.

From Crankworx:

Red Bull Joyride might have gotten away this year, but the there was no way British Columbia could let the summer go by without a world-class MTB Slopestyle event. As luck would have it, Brett Rheeder and Matt MacDuff have been keeping themselves very busy in SilverStar Bike Park lately. Over the last two years, they have built an absolute fire 🔥 of a Slopestyle course with tons of potential to drive evolution of the sport above and beyond.

When the world’s finest riders showed up in BC for the Crankworx Title MTB Slopestyle presented by CLIF, this was exactly what happened. Watch the top 3 runs of the contest that will most likely go into MTB history books. In order of appearance:

3rd place: Dawid Godziek (POL) 89pt

2nd place: Erik Fedko (GER) 91.66pt

1st place: Emil Johansson (SWE) 95pt