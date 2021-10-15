Winning runs: Red Bull Rampage 2021

The 20th anniversary edition of Red Bull Rampage is a wrap and, once again, a Canadian came out on top.

Brandon Semenuk’s result on Friday cements him as the event’s most iconic rider, with an unmatched four wins. Combined with his victory in 2019, Semenuk is the first back-to-back Rampage champion as well as the first to land a tailwhip during competition at this freeride event. Solid day on the bike for the Canadian.

Related: Results from 2021 Red Bull Rampage

You can watch the run that set the Canadian apart from the rest below:

Winning Run 2021: Making Red Bull Rampage History

What’s Red Bull say about Semenuk’s historic run?

The first tail-whips, the first back-to-back win and the first 4-time winner – Brandon Semenuk has done it again! After an unfortunate crash on run 1, Semenuk returned to the top for redemption and put down the run of a lifetime in front of the Utah freeride fans.

But wait! There’s more.

Kurt Sorge’s second run put him close to his fellow Canadian, with an 88.33 to Semenuk’s 89.00, but not quite enough to beat Semenuk to the honour of first four-time winner.

Second place: Kurt Sorge

Third place: Reed Boggs

The Goblin Drop is an historic Rampage feature, having been hit by riders like Tyler McCaul and Darren Berrecloth in years past. This year, surprisingly, Reed Boggs was the only rider to have included it in his line. During practice, he hit the step-down gap a handful of times and landed it flawlessly. That wasn’t the case during Boggs first run but after some time to regroup, Reed stomped the drop to secure himself 3rd at Red Bull Rampage 2021.