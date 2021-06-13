Winning runs: First elite World Cup victories of 2021

World Cup downhill racing returned with an incredible day of high-speed jumps and perilously steep roots, all jammed together in one track in Leogang, Austria.

Troy Brosnan and Camille Balanche handled the ever-changing conditions the best, riding clean through the mud and fast through the jumps. For Brosnan, it is the first World Cup win in seven years, after season’s full of close-calls for Mr. Consistency. For Balanche, an emphatic statement that her 2020 win in Leogang was not, in fact, a fluke.

Watch both winning runs below:

The First Winning Runs of 2021: UCI Downhill World Cup – Leogang, Austria