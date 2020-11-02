Winning Runs: Bruni and Cabirou rule at Lousã World Cup

Sunday saw a thrilling conclusion to the 2020 World Cup season on a fast, highly technical track in Lousã, Portugal. A tight points race played out in the women’s field, while unexpected rain wreaked havoc on the elite men’s overall standings.

In the end, it was two French rider’s taking top honours. Loïc Bruni (Specialized) narrowly edged out Friday’s World Cup #3 winner, Greg Minnaar in the elite men’s race. Marine Cabirou oupaced 2019 world champion Myriam Nicole and a fast charging Tahnée Seagrave to win the elite women’s race.

Watch the two final winning runs of 2020 below!

Winning Runs: Lousã, World Cup downhill 2020

World Cup’s short but sensational season is over just as it was getting good. If you want more racing, watch Minnaar and Nicole’s winning runs from World Cup #3 on Friday.