Winning Runs: Minnaar’s magical ride at Lousã World Cup

Greg Minnaar reminded everyone why he’s the G.O.A.T. on Friday in Lousã, winning the penultimate World Cup of 2020. The South African dominated his record-setting 22nd win, too.

On the women’s side, Myriam Nicole moved into the leader’s jersey with one race remaining in the short World Cup season. She’ll have to fend off fellow French woman, Marine Cabirou on Sunday.

Watch Minnaar and Nicole’s winning runs below, plus more action from Lousã below.

Winning Runs – Lousã World Cup #1

Qualifying Highlights and Interviews from Lousã Round #1

Track Talk with Rob Warner and on-course training in Lousã

The final World Cup of 2020 takes place Sunday, Nov 1 in Portugal. Tune in live on Red Bull TV.