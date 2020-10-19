Winning runs: Maribor World Cup #2

Loris Vergier wrapped up a perfect doubleheader World Cup weekend on Sunday, taking his second win in as many races. Vergier’s two wins came in very different conditions, though on only slightly different courses. Friday’s slick roots and sketchy corners dried out, making for a fast course and incredibly tight racing. Just 1.01 second’s separated first and fifth on Sunday.

Shortly before the elite men’s race, it was the women on course in Maribor. Nina Hoffmann rode a clean and precise race to take her first World Cup win ever. The German rider ends Marine Cabirou’s winning streak, which started way back in 2019.

RELATED: Finn Iles finds Canada’s first World Cup podium of 2020

What did it take for Vergier and Hoffmann to top the podium in Slovenia? Watch both winning runs below.

Winning Runs – UCI downhill World Cup #2 – Maribor, Slovenia