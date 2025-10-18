Winning runs, POVs and replay: 2025 Women’s Red Bull Rampage

Friday was another big day for women’s free ride in Canada. Georgia Astle repeated her Red Bull Rampage podium performance from 2024. B.C.’s Kirsten van Horne added a best trick award. Even with Casey Brown and Vaea Verbeeck on the sidelines, the maple leaf was extremely well represented in Utah.

Here’s the best of the action from Friday’s women’s competition at 2025 Red Bull Rampage

Top 3 women runs: Red Bull Rampage 2025

While Cami Nogueira didn’t land on the podium, she did land one of the biggest drops of the women’s field. That, and competing just days after dislocating a shoulder, earned the Argentinian the Toughness Award for 2025. Watch the stunning run from Nogueira’s perspective below.

POV: Cami Nogueira’s Final Run at Red Bull Rampage 2025

That’s the highlights, but if you want more the entire women’s event is available for replay on Red Bull TV or below.

Replay: Women’s Red Bull Rampage 2025