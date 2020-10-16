Winning Runs: World Cup Downhill #1 – Maribor, Slovenia

Through greasy mud and slick roots, Loris Vergier and Marine Cabirou stormed to victory in Maribor. Friday was round one of a downhill World Cup doubleheader in Slovenia.

The first World Cup DH of 2020 ended much as 2019 left off – with the French dominating the standings. With Amaury Pierron absent due to injury and Loïc Bruni struggling to find form, though, it was a fresh podium.

RELATED: How to watch: World Cup downhill #2 in Maribor, Slovenia

Who else found traction in the mud? Who floated through Maribor’s roots and jumps the fastest? Check full results or the race report. Watch what it took for Vergier and Cabirou to claim victory below.

Racing continues with Maribor World Cup #2 on Sunday!

Winning Runs from Round #1 – UCI Downhill World Cup Maribor 2020