Wireless wars heat up: How Shimano’s trio of releases stack up against SRAM

With the release of XT and Deore wireless groups today, Shimano is, finally, back competing head-to-head with its main mountain bike rival, SRAM. While XTR might have launched Shimano’s return to Di2, now in wireless form, its really XT and Deore that were needed to match up with SRAM’s trio of XX, XO and GX Transmission. Now that Shimano has a full run, from extravagant to workhorse groups, who comes out on top of the new wireless wars?

Both sides notch some significant victories. I think, based on the very different designs of the group, riders will see a clear winner that reflects their preferences. And riders will continue to disagree on who that winner is. It will be as it always has been with SRAM and Shimano.

Tactics and styles: Two ways to wireless

The division between brands now reflects two very different approaches to wireless shifting, more than just the brand loyalty of years past, I’d argue. Shimano is opting for an agile approach, with its Automatic Impact Recovery function, speed, adjustability and backward compatibility. SRAM aims for a burlier approach that maximises ease of use. Set, forget, bash it into stuff. Those are the broad strokes. Let’s look at some details.

Performance: Speed vs power

The differences between Shimano and SRAM are obvious the moment you start shifting. While both are quick off the line, Shimano, with its double-click (XTR and XT) and click-and-hold multi-shift quickly gains pace. SRAM’s approach is geared more towards consistent shifting under load. Like, eMTB load. While Shimano’s HG+ system is also tuned to ride well under load, SRAM’s aims to feel the same when you’re shifting while sprinting or while… sprinting an eMTB. XO and GX Transmission do that by slowing down the shifts after the first three, so your thumbs don’t get ahead of your derailleur’s ability to move across the cassette. Shimano focuses on getting across the cassette as fast and smooth as possible.

SRAM does notch one win for the racer crowd, though, with both XX and XO offering the option of an integrated power meter in the cranks. Shimano leaves that open for consumers to pick their own brand, but SRAM’s big tent of brands it owns helps deliver a solid power meter at a good price.

Durability: Standing versus dodging

SRAM launched Transmission with the memorable sight of editors standing on their rear derailleurs. Why? To show that the direct-mount design was tough. Really tough. Shimano launched XTR with visuals of it hitting a rock, then returning to where it left off. These are wildly divergent approaches to surviving the real-world crashes that we all have. Both have their merits.

SRAM’s toughness isn’t just show. I’ve bashed a GX derailleur into rocks in ways it had no business surviving. Often, it’s fine. The odd time, the derailleur has to be re-set, then it continues to function fine.

Shimano’s agility is also quite amazing to see on trail. The automatic recovery really is automatic, which is impressive. There’s no stopping to reset, no re-torquing. There may, sometimes, be some minor tuning to get it feeling like new. But in the moment, the ride continues like nothing happened.

Design: Compatibility vs some durability

When Shimano went wireless, it did so in the shadow of SRAM’s T-Type AXS trio of groups. Being first to the game, by years, is a big win for SRAM on its own. But, instead of trying to replicate SRAM’s approach, Shimano proved it could still do wireless as well as T-Type, without requiring direct mount, or any other new standards. All three new Shimano drivetrains will work with any existing HG+ drivetrain (and, unofficially, a wide world of parts from other brands). SRAM’s T-Type only works with T-Type. It also only works with direct-mount compatible frames (any frame with a Universal Derailleur Hangar – UDH). That rules out older bikes, but also many custom bikes. While the latter isn’t likely a huge market share, it is nice that Shimano made what exists already work instead of forcing something new through to make its design work.

SRAM’s direct mount does, visually, have the appearance of durability, though. While Shimano argue’s the designed-in weak point of a derailleur hangar isn’t a bad thing, or is actually a good thing, a lot of riders are already convinced of the bomb-proof look of SRAM attaching the derailleur directly to the frame.

Where Shimano does win on toughness is with the battery. Hiding the battery inside the derailleur body lets Shimano better seal the battery away from weather and damage. Simple things like putting the contact points deep inside the derailleur, on the top of the battery are not sexy, but they are important. SRAM’s XX and XO batteries hang off the back of the derailleur while GX is more protected from impact but, less sheltered from the weather. That’s created some problems for GX and earns a big win for Shimano.

Weights

While we have claimed weights for Shimano XT, we do not yet have weights for Deore 6200. Without that, there’s not much of a comparison across the groups.

The other part we can’t speak to yet is lifespan. How long will these new groups last compared to their SRAM rivals? That’s impossible to say at this point.

Deore XT (8200) SRAM XO T-Type Deore (6200) SRAM GX T-Type Rear derailleur $769.99 (451-454 g) $801.00 $635.99 $583 Shifter $253.99 (97 g) $218 $202.99 $218 Cassette $260. (426-463 g) $582 $151.99 $364 Crank $260.99* $435-583 $179.99 $291 Chainring $98.99* $108 Battery $75.99 (26.5 g) $87 (24 g) $75.99 $87 Charger $63.99 $71 $63.99 $71 Chain $71.99 (252 g) $146.00 $39.99 $75 *Crank/chainring weigh 588g (175mm/32t) Complete drivetrain group 1,855.93 2,448 (sells for 2,350 online) 1,350.93 1,689.00 (sells for 1,600 online)

Price: Wireless premium reigns

The arrival of wireless Deore brings a major piece to Shimano’s range as it can finally compete with SRAM GX T-Type. With prices for all these groups skyrocketing past where mechanical drivetrains left off, GX is appearing as spec on a lot of builds to keep prices from getting too out of hand. And, with Shimano relying heavily on existing and well-priced Deore 6100 parts, instead of creating an entirely new sphere of parts entirely incompatible with any existing parts, this is a solid win for Shimano.

Both XT and Deore are less expensive by hundreds of dollars than their direct competitor from SRAM. A complete XT drivetrain (no brakes) comes in under $1,900 in Canada while XO is $2,350. If you’re already running Shimano, you can get an XT upgrade kit (derailleur, shifter, battery, charge, quick-link) for $1,160.

Bringing it down to Deore vs GX, Shimano’s price point group hits the board at $1,350.93 while GX is $1,600, roughly $250 more before taxes. Again, Shimano offers an upgrade kit for Deore that is $988.99.

Interestingly, those savings aren’t where you’d necessarily expect them to be. Shimano’s Deore derailleur is actually slightly more expensive than GX. But the cassette, chain, battery and charger are all less. As the wear parts (or easy-to-lose parts) that you’ll have to replace eventually, that tips the scales further towards Shimano.

All of these parts are still significantly more expensive than their mechanical predecessors, of course. So value is relative to other wireless groups only.

But, with solid pricing points, speed, versatility and compatibility, Shimano is presenting a strong alternative to SRAM’s established position in the wireless drivetrain world.