Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers adds versatility to clever design

When Wolf Tooth first introduced its original Pack Pliers, they were an immediate hit. The master link tool was sleek, cleverly designed and very functional.

Now, the Minnesota-based brand is back with an upgraded, even more versatile version of its unique multitool. The new 8-Bit Pack Pliers retain the functions of the original while adding a clever storage system and an array of hex bit attachments, as well as a few new unique tools to boot.

Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Pliers – not just for mountain bikers anymore

Pack Pliers were originally targeted squarely at mountain bikers. With the addition of a wider array of tools, the new 8-Bit Pack Pliers are ready to solve minor repairs of all kinds for mountain bikers, road and gravel bikers. The centerpiece of this new tool is an 8mm ball dent swivel head, with a 4mm opening for hex bits. As the name suggests, eight hex bits tuck inside the pliers’ handles alongside the quick link storage. All are held in place magnetically when not in use.

The new design brings the 8-Bit Pack Pliers to a grand total of 17 functions, versus five on the original design. The hex bits include a spoke wrench and valve core wrench; a T10 and T25 Torx-compatible bit; flat head #3.5 and Phillips #2 screwdriver; and hex 2, 2.5, 3, 4, 5, and 6mm bits that fit into the ball detent swivel head.

Rotate the pliers for more torque Straight, the pliers fit into awkward spaces or rotate faster like a screwdriver A spoke wrench is among the 8-Bit's tools The spoke wrench doubles as a valve stem remover

The 8mm swivel head itself functions as an 8mm hex bit. The swivel head pivots to add flexibility to the pliers. Straight, it functions more like a screwdriver, allowing for faster rotations. Angled, the plier handles add more torque for pedals or stuck bolts (the pliers are tested to withstand more than 40 Nm of torque). Bit are held in place magnetically while in use.

A final bit is a miniature rasp used for clearing out a clogged valve stem of tubeless sealant. A novel, and useful touch that will surely be appreciated by anyone who has tried to reinflate a tire trailside through a clogged valve stem.

Like the original Pack Pliers, the master link pliers are multi-functional too. In addition to removing or installing a master link, they can also remove a valve stem lock nut.

Wolf Tooth 8-Bit Pack Plier Folded, it is still a sleek and slim tool that easily fits in pockets or bags Tough aluminum construction

8-Bit Pack Pliers – Made in Minnesota

As with all Wolf Tooth products, the 8-Bit Pack Pliers come in an array of anodized colours to match your bike, your bag or just your personality. The pliers are machined with 7075-T6 aluminum in house by Wolf Tooth in Minnesota. The 8-Bit Pack Pliers retail for $94.00 in Canada, and are available through Wolf Tooth now.