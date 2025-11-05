Woodward West closes, but Woodward PA opens the gates to mountain bike camp

After 25 years of BMX, boards and big air, Woodward West is closing. For Canadian families who grew up on that lore, there’s a silver lining back east. Woodward’s original Pennsylvania campus is rolling out a full slate of mountain bike camps for the first time ever. Think pro coaching, shuttle laps and a skills-first program designed for riders aged 7–17.

What’s on offer at Woodward PA

Woodward PA now runs dedicated mountain bike weeks through summer. Full week camps are from US$1,599 and half week options from US$899. Sessions are open to beginners through intermediate riders, with coaching that builds skills step by step on purpose-built terrain. Think flow trails, progressive drops and rollers, plus soft-landing sessions on a custom airbag.

Trails, tools and the shuttle bump

The program is built around two riding zones with shuttle service. A skills park features three lines and the Lander airbag for safe jumping progression. The flow pod includes four trails plus a connector, tuned for green and blue-level riders. Woodward works with DirtSculpt, the crew that designs and shapes progressive terrain and helps align coaching with what kids actually ride.

Allowed bikes span full-suspension downhill and enduro, trail and hardtails, dirt jumpers and even class-1 e-mountain bikes. Wheels sizes can span from 16-inch wheels up to 29ers. Helmets are mandatory, and PMBIA-trained coaches set the tone on safety.

Who’s running the show

Woodward PA’s mountain bike program is managed by Dale Simmons (part of the In the Hills Gang). He holds a PMBIA Level 2 and brings a camper-to-coach style that parents like to see. Translation for kids: you’ll learn from people who can both ride and teach.

Looking ahead to 2026

Woodward and DirtSculpt are planning a new skills park and fresh flow trails for summer 2026, expanding beginner to intermediate options and keeping shuttle laps in the mix. The promise is more lines, cleaner progression and a tighter loop between learning features and real-world trail application.

For Canadian families

If Woodward West was your dream, the detour is clear. Woodward PA is drivable from much of Ontario and Quebec, with camp check-in running like any well-oiled summer program. Cross-border travel adds a bit of prep (be sure to double check you’re insured!), but the payoff is a week where kids stack laps, meet friends and come home with better braking, cornering and jumping. For riders not ready for black-diamond terrain, the curriculum sits in that sweet spot where repetition builds muscle memory without the sketch.