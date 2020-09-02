World Cup DH racer Marine Cabirou tests positive for COVID-19

French downhill World Cup racer Marine Cabirou has tested positive for COVID-19. Cabirou is quarantining at home as she recovers.

Cabirou, who was third in the elite women’s downhill at 2019 UCI mountain bike world championships in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Que, noticed she was having difficulty recovering after French national championships. A PCR test confirmed that she has contracted COVID-19.

Cabirou returned home, where she is recovering.

“One week after I feel a bit better but stay a bit tired,” Cabirou said in an update on her condition and recovery. “A few days are better than others, but I haven’t really the energy to train, I’m directly out of breath,” the 2015 junior women’s downhill world champion added.

Cabirou is hoping to recover on time for 2020 UCI mountain bike world championships. The postponed event is being held in Leogang, Austria in October. She is not expected to race before then.

Marine Cabirou’s full statement:

My face when I learn my COVID-19 PCR test is positive

One week ago after french champs, I stayed super tired the day after the race, so we decided to do a PCR test …

I am not the style of giving up a race that easily, but I had no choice! My tiredness was persistent while I was doing my best to recover… and then I received the result of my test which was positive, this is for why I didn’t race at the last french Cup in Station de Métabief.

So I decided to go back home for my quarantine period, to recover at best and wait until better days come …

One week after I feel a bit better but stay a bit tired … few days are better than other, but I haven’t really the energy to train, I’m directly out of breath !

Yes, I only needed one race to catch the virus, my first race of the year … 😔 So take care of you guys, stay safe and be careful !!!

After my shoulder injury, now the virus, I will take time to be back at my best and be ready for the World Championship !

Thank you everybody,

Marine