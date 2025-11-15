Wout van Aert vs Jackson Goldstone: Who has the skills?

Wout van Aert is an iconic star of cyclocross and road racing. Jackson Goldstone is already a World Champion and World Cup champion. Both have been labeled as generational talents. But who has the real skills to pay the bills? Who can track stand the longest?

When the Visma team was in California visiting sponsor HQ, Red Bull took the chance to bring its two athletes together for a fun challenge.

To keep the contest from stretching beyond Instagram’s time constraints, the two stars are confined to a small box, barely a bike-length long.

Wout van Aert vs Jackson Goldstone: Round 2

Then comes the twist. Or, the switch. Goldstone hops on the Belgian’s Cervélo and van Aert gets aboard Goldstone’s Santa Cruz V10. Whose skills can adapt to a completely new bike the fastest?

Van Aert fares quite well after the switch. Especially considering that is probably the first time he’s ever straddled a downhill bike, while Goldstone’s surely been on a road bike for training.

Both are on off-footing to start with, of course. Van Aert’s in trainers and Goldstone in lace up street shoes, while both bikes have clipless pedals. The massive platform of the Crank Bro’s Mallets is probably a bit easier to stand on in street shoes than the minimalist road pedals, though.