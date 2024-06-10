X Games Real MTB is back and it is absolutely, totally wild

X Games Real MTB is back after several years hiatus with another round of absolutely off the charts video competition. The videos are, as expected, more than your average 60-second shreddit.

Canadians Tom van Steenbergen and Matt MacDuff, in particular, bring something a little extra to the competition. Inverted wall rides, huge cave man drops (and crashes) and a whole bunch more really set the Canadians apart. Not that we’re biased at all…

But there’s also some buttery-smooth chainless style from Remy Morton, old-school Freeride – like Superheroes old-school – meets new-school innovation from Dylan Stark and just heaps of style on a huge scale from Kade Edwards.

Voting for the fan favourite is open now on XGames.com.Winners are announced on Twitch on June 27, with People’s Choice on June 30th and a full Real MTB show to follow on July 23 on ESPN.

Tom van Steenbergen

Matt MacDuff

Remy Morton

Kade Edwards

Dylan Stark