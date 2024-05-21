X-Games Real MTB is back!

Canadians will be front and centre when the X Games Real MTB contest finally makes its return this June. Matt MacDuff and Tom van Steenbergen, now both living in the Okanagan, will both have their video parts entered in the four-rider competition.

Van Steenbergen is known for his absolutely jaw-dropping Wild West series as well as his impressive Red Bull Rampage comeback. MacDuff attempted the world’s largest full loop and has continued pushing both the building and riding side of his abilities.

Real Mountain Bike 2024 will feature Tom van Steenbergen (Vernon, BC), Dylan Stark (San Pedro, California), Remy Morton (Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia), Matt MacDuff (Oak Ridges, ON) and Kade Edwards (Huddersfield, UK) – all newcomers to the competition.

Here’s what X Games has to say about its own competition:

“X Games’ Real Mountain Bike is the ultimate adrenaline-fueled showcase of freeride mountain biking prowess, where five top athletes and filmers present their most electrifying video part for X Games medals and prize money. The 2021 debut of X Games Real MTB saw video views across social pages totaling nearly 25 million – delivering the biggest audience and most-watched video part in Real Series history. “

X Games Real MTB made its debut in 2021. The first, and so far only competition helped launch Norwegian free ride viking Brage Vestavik to international notoriety. While he didn’t win the competition (that honour went to Canadian free ride icon Brandon Semenuk) Vestavik did win the People’s Choice award (and the people’s hearts).

X Games: Real MTB 2024 Trailer

All Real MTB video parts will be posted June 10 on XGames.com for fans to watch and vote for their favorite. For the first time, athletes will be present for a watch-along on X Games’ Twitch channel on June 27 where the winner will be announced. The fan favorite will be announced June 30 during the X Games Ventura broadcast. The full X Games Real MTB show will air on ESPN July 23.