X Games Real MTB winners revealed in Judge’s Awards

Winners were revealed today for the first ever X Games Real MTB contest. The three judges awards – Gold, Silver and Bronze, are now set. Voting for fan favourite remains open, with winners being announced on April 26.

If you haven’t watched the 2021 mountain bike X Game videos yet, head over and watch all six. Then check out winners below.

Real MTB 2021: Who Won?

X Games Real MTB Winners

Who walked away with the win? None other than Canadian freeride and slopestyle icon Brandon Semenuk. Teaming up with long-time collaborator Rupert Walker (Revel Co.), the duo put together 90 seconds of huge moves and incredible tech, along with what’s probably at least one world-first mountain bike trick. Semenuk and Walker take home the first-ever X Games Real MTB gold medal!

Gold: Brandon Semenuk / Rupert Walker

Silver: Brage Vestavik / Oscar Kalsnes

Bronze: Cam Zink / Dustin Lindgren

It’s not too late to vote for fan favourite. If you’re not sure the judges got it right, get in there and vote for the rider you think did it best!