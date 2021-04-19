The first-ever X Games Real MTB is here and it is insane
Six incredible videos for your Monday viewing
The first-ever X Games Real MTB contest is now live! That’s six video parts from six of the world’s best riders, all online right now. And, for mountain biking’s debut in the “Real” format, all six riders have gone all out. Each of these videos is incredible.
The rider list includes mountain bike luminaries like Brandon Semenuk, Danny MacAskill, Cam Zink, Veronique Sandler as well as slightly lesser known names like DJ Brandt and – perhaps the biggest surprise of the contest – Norweigan wildman Brage Vestavik. The latter delivers a mind-blowing video that will impress anyone who has never heard of Vestavik and hardcore fans alike.
Enough talking – dive into the Real MTB videos below, then vote for your favorite.
Brandon Semenuk
Brage Vestavik
Danny MacAskill
Veronique Sandler
Cam Zink
DJ Brandt
Which of those incredible performances is your favorite? Vote now!