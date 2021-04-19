The first-ever X Games Real MTB is here and it is insane

The first-ever X Games Real MTB contest is now live! That’s six video parts from six of the world’s best riders, all online right now. And, for mountain biking’s debut in the “Real” format, all six riders have gone all out. Each of these videos is incredible.

The rider list includes mountain bike luminaries like Brandon Semenuk, Danny MacAskill, Cam Zink, Veronique Sandler as well as slightly lesser known names like DJ Brandt and – perhaps the biggest surprise of the contest – Norweigan wildman Brage Vestavik. The latter delivers a mind-blowing video that will impress anyone who has never heard of Vestavik and hardcore fans alike.

Enough talking – dive into the Real MTB videos below, then vote for your favorite.

Brandon Semenuk

Brage Vestavik

Danny MacAskill

Veronique Sandler

Cam Zink

DJ Brandt

Which of those incredible performances is your favorite? Vote now!