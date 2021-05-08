Highlights: Watch Mathieu van der Poel’s explosive return to XCC racing in Albstadt

Mathieu van der Poel’s return to mountain biking, after nearly two years away, added a big injection of excitement to the 2021 World Cup season opener on Friday. But the Dutch star wasn’t the only highlight of the Albstadt XCC Short Track event.

Pauline Ferrand-Prevot is fending off a field of young talent. Canada’s Peter Disera found himself sprinting against the elite men’s world champion.

The drama continued Saturday, with Carter Woods earning Canada’s first XCO World Cup win since Geoff Kabush in 2009, winning the under-23 men’s race.

XCC Short Track Highlights Albstadt – UCI MTB World Cup 2021

From Red Bull:

UCI Mountain Bike World Cup Racing is back! The best Cross-Country mountain bikers on the planet have gathered in Albstadt, Germany for the season opener on one of the most demanding tracks on the XCO world circuit.

First order of the business: Friday’s XCC or the short track race. It was Pauline Ferrand Prevot who dominated the women’s field, joined by her fellow multi-discipline champion Mathieu van der Poel, who came on top in the men’s category.

Racing concludes Sunday with the elite XCO races. Watch live on Red Bull TV.