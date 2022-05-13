XCC Short Track: Schwarzbauer powers to first win in Nové Město

Luca Schwarzbauer has attacked the Short Track World Cup races all year. Ever-present on the front, the powerful German has raced proactively, bringing more excitement to the short-format event. On Friday in Czech, that tactic paid off. The Canyon rider distanced the field to take his first-ever World Cup win.

XCC World Cup Nové Město – Elite Men

Luca Schwarzbauer (Canyon Cllctv) picks up in Nové Město right where he left off last week in Albstadt: setting the pace on the front of the men’s XCC. That netted the German a fourth place on his home course last week but it’s a long 20-minutes to repeat that effort on this Nové Město course.

Much like the women’s race, the field is spreading out on the back half of the course before bunching up again coming into the start-finish straight. After a short grass hill, a headwind greets the riders as the roll onto the pavement at the lap point, all but neutralizing any attacks.

Close racing causes chaos

The lead is changing constantly, but Alan Hatherly (Specialized) is on the front mid-way through this men’s race. Sam Gaze (Alpecin Fenix) and Henrique Avancini (Cannondale) are smartly loitering a few wheels back, out of the wind. As is Tom Pidcock (Ineos). The group is all still there, though, making for fast, and dangerous racing.

Hatherly is the first victim, crashing on the fourth of 11 laps just as he was turning into the high-speed jump section. The South African quickly rejoins the race, but had to dig to do so.

The relentless Schwarzbauer

Filippo Colombo (BMC) and Schwarzbauer are trading leads halfway through the race, but there’s still nothing in it. With two laps to go, it’s Avancini and, again, Scwarzbauer taking turns on the front. Colombo’s in there too, going onto the last lap.

Schwarzbauer’s tactic is, miraculously paying off. The German creates a small gap going up the final grass hill into the start straight. Vlad Dascalu (Trek Factory Racing) is trying to close the gap, but his effort isn’t going anywhere and the Romanian fades to fourth.

Schwarzbauer accelerates again, giving himself time to sit up and celebrate his monumental achievement.

“I’m so breathless, not just from the hard sprint but I just can’t believe I won a World Cup,” a thrilled Schwarzbauer beams after the finish. Asked how this affects his race plan for Sunday, the German just smiles. “Lots of pressure is off. Now I can just go race.”

Tom Pidcock emerges from the group with a perfectly timed move to take second. Filippo Colombo (BMC) is rewarded for his work all race with the final podium spot in third.

After Dascalu, it’s Short Track world champion Christopher Blevins (Specialized) working his way up to fifth.

Results: World Cup XCC #3 – Nové Město na Moravě, Czech Republic

Elite Men