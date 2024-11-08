XCO world champ racing road and MTB for 2025

After an incredible 2024 season—winning the XCO World Championships, the World Cup overall, and finishing third at the Olympics—Alan Hatherly is taking his talents to the road. He’s signed a two-year contract with the Australian WorldTour team Jayco AlUla for 2025. After three years with Cannondale Factory Racing, Hatherly is ready for a new challenge, aiming to race both mountain bikes and road events. With Giant Bicycles as the team’s sponsor, he’ll be set up for a dual-discipline season.

A dual focus for 2025

Balancing road racing with his commitments as the XCO world champion will be a test for Hatherly. We’re eager to see how he manages the demands of both disciplines in 2025. It’s a big challenge, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Hatherly. Here’s to an exciting year ahead for the South African star!

“I am incredibly excited for this new chapter in my cycling career and very grateful for the opportunity to ride for GreenEDGE Cycling for the next two seasons. I think now is the perfect moment for me to get out of the comfort zone and develop even further. Moving to a world tour road team is of course something totally new for me, it will be a steep learning curve and I will be learning from the best. Combining road and MTB is new and refreshing and I am really looking forward to where this journey can go!”

Key results:

MTB:

In the world of MTB, Hatherly’s 2024 was stellar. He got first at the XCO World Championships, first in the XCO overall World Cup Series and took a bronze medal at the Olympics. His road results aren’t as impressive, but he’s getting there. He took first at the Tour du Cap in 2024 and second in the South African time trial championships.