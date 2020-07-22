Yeti celebrates 35 years with limited ARC anniversary edition release

Yeti is celebrating its 35th birthday in style with a limited release ARC anniversary edition. The Golden, Colo. brand’s bikes are always a little bit extra but, limited to just 100 pieces, the anniversary ARC takes that to the next level.

The first ARC was released back in 1991, as a special collaboration with Easton. To celebrate its birthday, the anniversary ARC throws back to the heyday of NORBA and birth of World Cup racing with a fully retro theme.

Small parts isolated and anodized to fit

Yeti takes the ARC’s retro theme way beyond just a coat of paint. The vintage look hides a full complement of high-end parts, all customized to fit the part. Even the ARC’s SRAM XX1 AXS drivetrain gets anodized parts to fit, with a turquoise chainring and bolts.

Chris King comes through with 35th Anniversary Edition Yeti branded turquoise Chris King hubs, laced to Yeti branded carbon fibre rims, and a turquoise headset. The 130-mm Fox 34 fork is powder-coated yellow and turquoise to match the 1991 ARC colours, as are the SRAM Level Ultimate callipers and adaptors.

All this bling comes with a price, of course. Owning one of the 100 hand-numbered Yeti ARC 35th Anniversary Edition bikes will set you back a cool USD $9,900.

When the ARC was first released, its Easton ProTaper tubing helped drop the race bike’s frame weight to 3.2 lbs. from the usually 5 lbs. Chromoly steel frames that were the norm. The series went on to produce big results on the race circuit under riders that are as iconic as the brand. Missy Giove, Julie Furtado, Miles Rockwell Kirt Voreis: all raced some version of the ARC.

“The ARC defined Yeti back in the day. Our latest version pays homage to the past, but is rooted in the present.” says, Chris Conroy, Yeti’s President. “The ARC has always been known for pushing the envelope. Our latest version shows how versatile a hardtail can be with the right geometry, materials and a little more travel up front.”

For the full ARC timeline, visit Yeti’s page dedicated to the 35th Anniversary Edition ARC.

Yeti ARC 35th Anniversary Edition. 35 Anniversary Hubs made custom by Chris King. SRAM XX1 chainring and bolts add choice details. Icluding anodized small parts on the AXS dreailleur. 35 painted bars. Right down to the details. Dropper posts weren't a thing in 1991, but Fox is keeping the Transfer lever period-appropriate with more anodizing. Yeti-sponsored Canadian Geoff Kabush chips in with an anodized Fox Kabolt axle or two. Level Ultimate brakes are painted wherever possible. And a Chris King headset to match.

While Yeti is big on tradition, the Colorado brand is keeping current with more than its frames. The brand recently dropped “Tribe” from its branding, after consulting with local indigenous groups.