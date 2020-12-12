Yoann Barelli waves au revoir to Commencal

Squamish’s most enthusiastic mountain biker is waving an energetic goodbye to Commencal Bikes. After four years with the Andorran brand, Yoann Barelli

“Big thank you to the whole Commencal Bikes team in Andorra. In addition to making rad bikes you guys are rad people,” Barelli said of his departure. “Saying goodbye brings so many rad memories and feelings, tough moments, lots of laughter haha. It’s all part of the journey, but it’s always hard to leave.”



Barelli’s departure is the latest in a wave of team announcements this week. Already, Emily Batty ended her tenure with Trek and Loris Vergier said see ya later to the Syndicate.

RELATED: Yoann Barelli rides Gouranga slabs on a hybrid

Injuries and “innovative” adventures

Barelli’s four years with Commencal were a wild, and wide-ranging ride. From Enduro World Series races around the world to more local freeride lines, Barelli’s worked all angles of mountain biking.

Along with the highs of improving EWS results, there were serious lows. While filming for his Into the Gnar web series, Barelli seriously injured his knee. Commencal continued to support the Squamish-based rider as he recovered, and through his decision to step away from racing. Commencal even sent a hybrid to help ease back into his post-surgery recovery which Barelli did exactly what you might expect him to do with. He rode it down one of Squamish’s most intimidating granite slab trails.

Watch: Reviving “Dead Fall” – Yoann Barelli sends sketchy features in Pemberton

There’s no news yet as to where Barelli will end up for 2021. But, after his blazing fast times on Pinkbikes futuristic joke-meets-bike-experiment, which he raced against his sponsor’s own enduro bike, maybe he’ll be the first rider to take the Grim Donut to an EWS race?

Wherever Barelli ends up, we look forward to seeing more from the wild, and wildly entertaining rider in the new year!