You want fries with that?

YT Industries dropped their most expansive Capra Core lineup yet. With choices between Fox or RockShox suspension, SRAM or Shimano drivetrains, Öhlins or Marzocchi you get to build a bike exactly as you want it. You can even choose frame materials—aluminum or carbon. The new Capra offers a broader range of specs to match rider preferences, skill levels and budget.

Material and wheel options

The new CAPRA Core series gives riders the choice between lightweight carbon or bombproof aluminum at Core 2 and Core 3 levels. Core 1 is aluminum-only and Core 4 features ultra-modulus carbon. No matter the build, you can pick between a 29” or MX (mixed wheel) setup, optimizing for stability or agility based on your riding style.

Confidence-boosting upgrades

The 2025 range sees some key upgrades to increase rider control. Each model now includes size-specific bar rises—30mm for smaller frames (S-M) and 40mm for larger frames (L-XXL)—to improve handling on steep descents. Upgraded brake setups across the board feature massive 220/200mm rotors for improved stopping power, paired with Continental Kryptotal tires designed for enduro riding. The new YT Postman V2 dropper post is standard on all models, featuring adjustable travel and up to 230mm drop for the XXL size.

Breaking down the models

Core 1: The entry-level model is aluminum and built tough. Equipped with a Marzocchi Z1 Bomber fork and SRAM DB8 brakes, it’s ready for anything. The Shimano Deore drivetrain and eThirteen chainguide keep things reliable. The Sun Ringle wheelset is a solid choice for rugged trails.

Core 2: Available in both aluminum and carbon, this version ups the ante with a RockShox ZEB fork and Vivid Select shock. A Shimano SLX drivetrain with an XT shifter provides quick, precise gear changes. Plus TRP DH-R brakes ensure you’re set for aggressive riding. A DT Swiss E1900 wheelset and SDG saddle complete the package.

Core 3: This build is all about performance, featuring Öhlins suspension (RXF38 fork and TTX22 coil shock), SRAM’s T-Type wireless drivetrain and Crankbrothers wheels. The attention to detail stands out here, with Title cockpit components and a built-in Crankbrothers SOS Stash Tool.

Core 4: The top-spec option comes in Ultra-Modulus carbon only. The Core 4 is decked out with a FOX 38 Factory fork and DHX2 coil shock. It’s got a SRAM X0 crankset and GX Transmission for smooth shifting. Crankbrothers Synthesis wheels with Industry Nine hubs make for fast engagement. The Renthal Fatbar and Apex stem complete this high-performance machine.

Direct-to-consumer

YT maintains its commitment to offering high-quality, direct-to-consumer bikes. To learn more head on over to YT.