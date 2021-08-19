Young riders impress early on at Casey Brown’s Dark Horse Invitational

Casey Brown’s inaugural women’s freeride session, Dark Horse Invitational, is underway at Revelstoke Mountain Resort and, part way through, already proving to be an incredibly successful and inspirational event.

It would be hard to pick a highlight from what looks like a non-competitive week of positivity and progression. It would be, if it weren’t for 12-year-old Tayte Proux-Royds. The young Liv rider is sending the huge Dark Horse jumps right alongside the veterans and luminaries of women’s freeride.

There’s 12 riders at Revelstoke Mountain Resort for the event. In place of a competition format, Dark Horse Invitational sessions focuses on collective progression of the entire field.

Miranda Miller, 2017 downhill world champion and pro enduro world series racer, summed up and shared the importance of this type of environment on her Instagram:

“Very proud of my pal Casey Brown for dreaming up and pulling off this event. It’s something really special to be in this environment, competition removed, the focus being on progressing together but not above one another,” says Miller.



“I’ve learned a lot from all the riders and have done things that I can honestly say I didn’t think I would, or easily could have gone my entire career without having the opportunity or the environment to feel confident enough. Dark Horse has given not only me, but all these athletes both the opportunity and the environment. Also, I think my goal for the rest of the season is to channel my inner grom- because they have it figured out!”

Miranda Miller

You can watch Tayte Proulx-Royds and Miller send the Dark Horse jumps above. Check out more updates from the other riders below, and follow the event via the tag #Darkhorseinvitational on Instagram. There’s plenty more amazing riding in the athletes stories.

Georgia Astle

Between a podium at downhill national champs and flying back to Europe for the Enduro Worlds Series, Whistler’s Gerogia Astle is netting some airtime in Revelstoke.

Natasha Miller

Proulx-Royd’s isn’t the only junior getting major air time in Revelstoke. Natasha Miller also headed straight from Canada Cup downhill podiums to the Dark Horse jump line.

Jordy Scott

Scott’s been making waves at Crankworx in a wide range of events. Based in Utah, it’s not surprising the multi-talented rider is at home on Brown’s big air jumps at the Dark Horse Invitational

Lily Boucher

Another young B.C.-based downhill racer hitting the big line at Dark Horse is junior Lily Boucher.

Bailey Goldstone

While her brother, Jackson Goldstone, chases downhill medals, Bailey Goldstone is floating high above Revelstoke Mountain Resort.