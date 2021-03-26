Your week on YouTube: Legends, lessons and racing

Everyone has a podcast these days, and now every athlete has a YouTube channel. With racing delayed, more pros are getting into the Vlog game, dragging the quality way up. But with dozens of new videos ever week to choose from, what do you watch?

We’ve waded through the best of this week’s new videos, and a heap of other stuff, and narrowed it down to the five best viewing experiences worth your time. Legends, lessons, racing and epic group rides. Oh, and Rob Warner suffering mightily after giving up his eMTB.

Dig in, the weekend’s almost here.

Jesse Melamed – how to nose-pick tight corners like a pro

Enduro World Series star and Sea-to-Sky local Jesse Melamed runs through a how to on Euro / Enduro turns on B.C.’s tightest switchbacks.

Rob Warner – “Is it supposed to be this hard?”

Rob Warner is the voice of downhill mountain biking, and a staunch fan of eMTBs. With his video crew in tow, Warner heads out for his first human powered bike ride in over a year. The results are hilarious. Did this need to be 20 minutes? I didn’t think so, but I also couldn’t stop watching.

Geoff Gulevich – Squamish Gnar



Rémy Métailler, Yoann Barelli, Steve Vanderhoek and Geoff Gulevich. All star crew, world class trails. 100 per cent worth the watch.

Neko Mulally – Tennessee National

Racing is back! The first US National round happened at Windrock Bike Park and, with big name pros like Aaron Gwin, Luca Shaw, Mulally, Charlie Harrison, Chris Grice and Richie Rude, it was a little more intense than your average pre-season race. Not that you can tell from Mulally’s laid back video recap. Most of us wish we could ever be this relaxed at any race weekend, never mind the first race in months.

Brendan Fairclough – Crazy Rock Jump Line with Steve Peat

Brendan Fairclough visits Steve Peat on his home tracks. After Peaty takes a massive digger, the crew keeps riding and hits Sheffield Steel’s iconic rock gap line. Oof. This is all very heavy for a weekly YouTube video. The U.K. boys do not mess about.