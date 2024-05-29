YT doubles down in U.S. with Bentonville Mill

This week, YT Industries opened a new Mill in the rapidly expanding Arkansas mountain bike hub of Bentonville. Why is that a big deal? Because, despite YT’s global reach, this is only brand’s fourth Mill. For most Canadian readers, it will also be the closest place to actually try a YT before buying.

What’s a Mill and why is it a big deal?

YT intends its Mill locations to be much more than your average demo or experience centre. They are intended to act as community hubs, both for YT owners and for the mountain bike communities where they’re located. Each Mill is, according to the brand tailored to match its community.

In Bentonville, that will include a massive supply of 120 free demo bikes to explore the town’s ever-expanding trail network, a full functioning workspace and, to set it apart from your average retail space or experience centre, an in-house tattoo studio and an open lounge with complimentary post-ride (or pre-ride) beverages and entertainment.

While the Bentonville location had a soft-launch, YT’s had a grand opening party to show off the space’s possibilities. The Mill is located right in the core of Bentonville, near restaurants and other shops as well as the towns trails. Future events at the Mill will, according to YT “include group rides, clinics, workshops, video screenings, and collaborations with local organizations and businesses as well as other brands in our space.”

The concept goes back to YT’s origins as a brand. While YT is now global force in downhill and enduro and with a range of popular full suspension bikes and eMTB, it all started with one bike and a simple idea. Marcus Flossmann, Founder and CEO of YT, created the Dirtlove dirt jump bike to try make mountain biking more affordable for more people. That focus on making the sport accessible extends to the brand’s more high tech bikes, too, with the alloy Core frame models.

While the direct-to-consumer business model helps keep prices within reach, Mills offer a chance to connect with, and help expand the mountain bike community in person, face-to-face, and on the ground in mountain biking hubs. In Bentonville, connecting with the community could even mean getting matching tattoos.

Betting on Bentonville

With one Mill already in San Clemente, California, the new Bentonville location will be the first time YT opens a second location in one country. When scouting a location, the Arkansas hub was a natural choice.

“Bentonville stood out for several reasons. It has a passionate and rapidly growing cycling community with extensive trail networks and a strong culture around the sport. The city has also been heavily investing in infrastructure to support mountain biking, making it an attractive location for a bike focused business-like YT,” says Jeff Taylor, North American President at the German brand. “Overall, we see Bentonville as a strategic location with a combination of a thriving cycling community, supportive infrastructure, and economic opportunities. With that being said we could expand to more regions in the future.”

Until then, Bentonville will be the main destination for anyone on this side of the Atlantic Ocean looking to test out a YT in person. Or for anyone with a YT to stop in, connect with the brand in person, or try out a different model while in town exploring Arkansas’ wide array of trails.