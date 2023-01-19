YT brings Capra prices down with Core 1 and Core 2

While most bike prices are going up, YT’s bringing costs down on its mainstay Capra model by expanding the Capra Core line with two new models. The Capra Core 1 and Capra Core 2 both come in either 29″ or mixed wheel versions and now, with the Core 1, is available for under $4,000.

YT Capra Core: 29 or MX

While YT is bringing the price of the Capra down with the new Core models, it isn’t dropping off the performance. The MX model uses short chainstays and progressive suspension for more bike-park-style riding. The 29″ is slightly longer for stability, speed and traction in chunkier terrain.

Larger sizes get a longer rear-center, too, so all riders get a proper Capra experience. Likewise, both models feature size-specific dropper post lengths, ranging from 125 mm for the small up to 200 mm for the XXL.

YT Capra Core 1 SRAM NX 12-speed drivetrain YT squeezes a bottle into the front triangle with asymmetric frame design YT Capra Core 1

CAPRA Core 1: Big on performance, not price

With the Core 1, YT makes the Capra MK3 model available to more riders than ever. The bike is available in 29″ or MX wheel configurations and in five sizes. It uses a hydroformed aluminum frame, like the rest of the Core line. RockShox Zeb Base delivers 170mm of travel up front, paired with a Super Deluxe Select R that matches with another 170mm out back. YT’s website provides an online tuning guide to get you on the trails with the right settings from day one.

Core 1 models run on SRM NX Eagle 12-speed drivetrains with a E*thirteen chain guide keeping everything on track. Sun Ringle Duroc Comp SD37 wheels with Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tires set the Carpa Core 1 up for grip on any trail.

Capra Core 1 retails for $3,800 in Canada (USD 2,700). The 29″ version sits at 16.8kg (size small, no pedals) while the MX is 16.6kg. Both versions are what YT calls “skudge green / black magic” colour scheme.

YT Capra Core 2 Fox 38 Performance fork SRAM Code slow the Capra Core 2 down SRAM also supplies GX Eagle 12-speed e*thirteen provies the cockpit on the Core 2 model Smart design lets YT squeeze a bottle in the front cage YT Capra Core 2

CAPRA Core 2: stepping it up a notch

YT’s Core 2 uses the same aluminum frame but dresses it up in the next level up of components. SRAM GX Eagle 12-speed mechanical drivetrain drives the Core 2 while Fox 38 Performance fork and Flot X rear shock keep this Capra running smooth. Crankborthers Synthesis Enduro Alloy wheels with Maxxis Assegai and DHR II tires are slowed down by SRAM Code R brakes.

With these upgrades, the YT Capra Core 2 retails for $4,600 in Canada (USD 3,300) and comes in a “Metal Silver / Black Magic” colour scheme. The improved parts selection bring the Core 2’s weight down to 16.1kg for the MX build and 16.3kg for the 29″ configuration.

Both Capra Core models are available through YT Industries website.

YT Capra Core: Ready to Rip