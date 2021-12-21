YT shutters World Cup downhill team

YT is shuttering its World Cup downhill team, The YT Mob. For now, at least.

That leaves several big names without a home going into 2022. Looking at the teams current roster, it’s an odd time to call it quits, or press pause. Oisin O’Callaghan won YT’s globetrotting talent hunt to earn his spot as a junior then backed at up with a junior men’s world championship title for the team. Dakotah Norton, is part of a resurgent U.S. downhill scene. Austrian Dave Trummer’s top results include second behind Reece Wilson at 2020 world championships. And young Kiwi Guy Johnston has delivered solid results for the team in the junior ranks.

With YT closing this chapter on their World Cup involvement, all four riders are looking for a new home.

YT – Taking A Break

What’s next for the YT with the Mob on hold? When will they be back at the races? Where will the four Mob riders end up in 2022?