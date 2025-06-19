YT updates IZZO Core 4 with Shimano XT Di2 drivetrain

YT Industries has released a new version of its IZZO Core 4 trail bike. Now spec’d with Shimano’s long-awaited XT Di2 wireless drivetrain. Priced at $7,899 CAD, the latest IZZO Core 4 brings electronic shifting, a carbon cockpit and updated suspension to the direct-to-consumer brand’s lightweight 140/130 mm trail platform.

The XT Di2 groupset uses wireless communication between the shifter and derailleur. Along with Shimano’s Hyperglide+ cassette and chain for load-resistant shifting. The Shadow RD+ derailleur has a lower profile for better clearance and incorporates impact recovery features. Riders can adjust the new four-way paddle shifter to suit personal preferences. A third button allows for integration with other components or displays.

Braking also gets an update with the new XT M8200 system, featuring a redesigned caliper, improved lever ergonomics and a change to lower-viscosity mineral oil for more consistent performance.

Suspension, wheels and cockpit highlights

Up front, the IZZO Core 4 runs a FOX 36 SL fork—FOX’s lightest 36 mm chassis to date. The new Glidecore air spring and Grip X2 damper aim to improve sensitivity and control, particularly on rough descents. Out back, a FOX Float Factory shock drives YT’s 130 mm V4LR suspension linkage.

The build includes DT Swiss XMC1501 carbon rims laced to 240 DEG hubs and wrapped in Maxxis DHR II tires. Race Face supplies the carbon handlebar, Turbine R stem and Era crankset, which comes with a lifetime warranty. A Postman V2 dropper post and SDG Bel Air 3.0 saddle complete the build.

Targeted at aggressive trail riders

The IZZO Core 4 sits at the top of YT’s trail range, with geometry designed to balance pedalling efficiency and descending capability. While wireless shifting and carbon components push it toward the higher end of the price spectrum, the brand’s direct-to-consumer model keeps the cost under $8,000 CAD.

The addition of XT Di2 may appeal to riders interested in electronic shifting but looking for a mid-range option compared to Shimano’s XTR or SRAM’s AXS systems. The IZZO Core 4 is available now through YT’s website.