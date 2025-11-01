YT USA closing after failing to “reach an agreement” with YT Germany

YT Industries listing ship is edging closer to keeling entirely, with the announcement that YT Industries USA is closing up shop. The brand also appears to be exiting Canada.

YT Industries USA closing

While YT’s struggles became public earlier this year, the U.S. wing consistently maintained that YT Industries Germany’s struggles would not impact the operations of YT Industries USA.

Now, it appears that may no longer be the case. As per the announcement:

“Despite our best efforts, YT Industries USA and YT Industries Germany have not been able to reach an agreement on future operations. As a result, YT Industries USA will be closing its business.”

YT USA’s closure is both surprising and unsurprising. It is hard to understand how the U.S. satellite of a company can continue to exist for any length of time if the German core does not. And YT Germany does not seem to have made much progress in saving itself, beyond CEO and Founder Markus Flossmann stating that he would like to buy the company back himself.

Still, it is sad news for the industry, for YT USA’s employees, and for customers with YT bikes in their garages.

YT USA had recently expanded its operations, adding a Mill (YT’s experience centres) in Bentonville, Ark. in addition to its California Mill, and expanded to Colorado.

YT Canada distribution “wrapping up”

Adding to the shrinking of YT’s global footprint, the Canadian landing page now leads with a banner stating “We’re wrapping up Canadian distribution.” The banner adds that it is offering 50 per cent off “remaining stock while supplies last.” That includes brand new, 2026 colours and builds of all bikes, as well as any remaining stock. Remaining stock is, though, pretty minimal at this point.

As part of the restructuring process, YT also closed all of its UK operations, including the Surrey Mill. That resulted in some interesting items up for auction.