YT’s new aluminum Jeffsy Base for 2020

When YT released it’s 2020 line earlier this year, there was one model conspicuously missing. The Jeffsy, YT’s go-anywhere trail bike we reviewed last Fall, was one of the only bikes not available in an aluminum frame option.

Today, YT fixed that. The Jeffsy Base comes in 27.5″ or 29″ wheel options, with a full aluminum frame. With the shift in material comes a drop in price, as expected. Both wheel sizes retail for $3,500.

For that, you get the updated 2020 Jeffsy geometry, just in an aluminum frame instead of carbon fibre. The Jeffsy Base model gets a RockShox Yari RC with 150-mm travel on the 29″ version, and a full 160-mm on the 27.5″ bike. Out back, A RockShox Deluxe Select shock handles suspension, with a SRAM SX 12-speed drivetrain keeping the Jeffsy moving. DT Swiss M1900 wheels with Maxxis DHR II tires, SRAM Guide T brakes and YT’s own Postman dropper post round out the build.

Like on the Jeffsy CF 29, single sided hardware access makes suspension service easier, while weather sealed bearings on the suspension linkage should lengthen the time you can ride between services, no matter the weather.