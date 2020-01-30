Mountain biking on the second most remote inhabited island in the world

What is is like to mountain bike on the most remote inhabited island in the world? How about the second most remote inhabited island? How much closer to home does a place feel if you know there’s one more level of remoteness remaining to be explored?

Martin Zietsman is much less philosophical as he explored the far-flung island of St. Helena. Though he does to a good bit to stay stoic, rarely removing the goggles and full face, which gets humerous.

You might not have your own plans to ride St. Helena, but this one’s worth it for the visuals alone. Unique geography and scenic ridgelines that seem to drop right into the ocean. The island looks like a rider’s paradise, if you can find your way there…

Mountain Biking St Helena with Martin Zietsman

My one remaining question is: how on earth did he talk his way into riding his bike off the airplane? Even if the video is sponsored by the airline, that’s impressive. That is definitely not happening at Pearson or YVR.