Zorak Paillé leads Canadians in u23 men’s XCO World Cup

Shortly after a sensation World Cup debut from Isabella Holmgren in the under-23 women’s XCO, the under-23 men took to the course in Nove Mesto. Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) extended his season-long win streak to six races (XCC and XCO) in a long, solo effort of the sort Nove Mesto seems to produce. Zorak Paillé (Pivot Cycles-OTE) led the Canadian effort in 15th.

Amos above the rest

Much like Holmgren did in the women’s race, Riley Amos (Trek Factory Racing) finished Saturday’s under-23 World Cup alone off the front. His advantage, though, was much smaller. Luca Martin (Orbea Factory Racing) tried valiantly to hold onto the U.S. racer, holding within sight but unable to reconnect. That left Amos free to celebrate his sixth consecutive World Cup win. With Firday’s XCC victory, its also Amos’ third-straight perfect World Cup weekend, adding to his wins from Brazil.

Martin holds on for second. Bjorn Riley (Trek Future Racing), after fighting for several laps before finally making an escape from a chase group of Alex Malacarne and Luca Widemann, takes third.

Between Lidl-Trek, Trek Factory Racing and Trek Future Racing, that gives the Madison, Wisc. brand four of six podium spots in Saturday’s under-23 XCO racing (and Trek Future Racing’s Emilly Johnston in fourth in the women’s race). Either Trek is spotting young talent well or supporting a broad base of development riders.

Canadians in Czech Republic

Zorak Paillé (Pivot Cycles-OTE) continues to find improving form in the under-23 field this year. The former junior national champion led the Canadian effort with a 15th place finish in Saturday’s u23 XCO. Own Clark followed in 28th, Ian Ackert (Trek Future Racing) 41st, Cam McCallum 71st, Noah Ramsay 82nd, Alexander Woodford 99th in the massive 153-rider under-23 men’s field.