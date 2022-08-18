Alison Jackson has made the greatest cycling TikTok in history

They say if you fall off the horse, you need to get right back on. Alison Jackson has gifted us a stunning new TikTok that will be remembered in the annals of film history forever. At the recent Tour of Scandinavia, which took place in Denmark, Sweden and Norway, Jackson would wear the points jersey for best sprinter. The fastwoman would wear the sprinter’s jersey throughout the stage race.

However, it was not without challenges. During stage two of the race, Jackson would clip wheels and hit the deck. She would ultimately get up, dust herself off and rejoin the race.

Jackson, in an edit that would rival that of Quentin Tarantino’s legendary editor, the late Sally Menke, has gifted us with a clip that we do not deserve. The cinematography is on par with the great DP Emmanuel Lubezki’s work in The Tree of Life. The direction can only be compared to that of Fellini. The writing is even better than that of the great Jane Campion.

Sit back, get some popcorn and enjoy one of the finest cinematic experiences you’ll have since The Bicycle Thief.