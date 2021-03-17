This online product launch will showcase Taiwan’s most innovative bike brands

On Mar. 25, the five cycling industry “Taiwan Excellence Award” winners will showcase their most innovative products on the Taiwan Excellence Youtube Channel. The event, an annual sort of “Oscars for Taiwanese industries”, will be jointly held by TAITRA, a non-profit, semi-governmental trade promotion organization in Taiwan, and the Bureau of Foreign Trade, Ministry of Economic Affairs.

Taiwan’s bike industry has robust industry hubs, an expert understanding of critical components and a supply chain that combines large-scale manufacturing with high-level efficiency. As a result, Taiwan is able to produce advanced products, while also providing competitive pricing, what TAITRA calls “the perfect combination.”

Five cycling brands

Taiwan-based brands such as KMC, Maxxis, Novatec, Dizo bikes and Pacific Cycles will be featured in the virtual presentation, which will focus on specific product offerings from the companies.

Chain manufacturer KMC will highlight its latest ebike solutions. Ebike riders shift gears frequently and require chains that can handle extreme loads of torque—the KMC ebike solution includes both chainrings and chains. The brand’s chainring roller seats between teeth are matched to chain rollers for smooth component engagement. The benefits of KMC’s “Chain Mate” are higher power transmission efficiency and longer component lifespan.

Maxxis will introduce its latest gravel tire, the Receptor, and the new generation of the Shorty MTB tire. The Receptor is billed as a perfect option for riders who want to go

the distance on pavements as well as off the beaten path, while the Shorty Gen 2 features a new knob layout based on feedback from World Cup DH and EWS riders.

Novatec, one of the top five bicycle hub suppliers in the world, will present its G24-Carbon Fibre gravel wheelset. The wheels come with the latest hookless and tubeless ready design. In addition to the G24s, Novatec will also present the M30-Carbon Fibre enduro MTB wheelset—wheels for endurance and all mountain bikes.

Dizo bikes, an emerging Taiwanese brand, makes custom bike designs in Taiwan. The company will introduce its new gravel model, the Grover, at the presentation. The bike is made for a diverse number of uses—bikepacking, races, tackling tricky terrain and longer, multi-day off-road rides.

Finally, Pacific Cycles, a bicycle manufacturer that has been in the business for over 40 years, will present two of its collections. The award-winning iF series, Moove (e-pedelec) and Micah, designed for kids from five to 15 years old suffering from cerebral palsy.

The event is open to the public, but cyclists will need to sign up beforehand to get the link to the Youtube stream.

Taiwan’s Top Cycling Brands Online Product Launch Information

Registration link

Date : Thursday, March 25, 2021

Time : 10 am PST ( 1 pm EST )

Channel :Taiwan Excellence Youtube Channel (link will be sent 3-5 days before the event.)