Why cyclists should move to the Sault Ste. Marie, Ont.

Working remotely has never been easier. Getting into the great outdoors has never been more appealing. And finding a place that has a great cycling culture, all the amenities of a small city, easy trail and road access and affordable housing is a pretty tall order. But have you taken a look at Sault Ste. Marie lately?

“If you haven’t visited in the past three years, you have to come see it up here: so much is changing, from the cycling infrastructure to the cultural landscape,” says Travis Anderson, the director for tourism and community development. “It’s an exciting time here.”

As an Ontario transplant, I didn’t have a lot of context for what was available in the Sault. But phone calls with Anderson and recently relocated Brit and bike shop worker Jack Perrotta-Lewin were enough to have me pulling up zolo.ca and doing some house hunting of my own. Here’s why.

Burgeoning cycling community

“When I moved here, I was blown away by the number of cyclists – the number of passionate cyclists – in the city,” says Perrotta-Lewin, who now works at Velorution, one of the three local bike shops in town. “So many people here are super outdoorsy – whether you’re a mountain biker or a gravel rider or a roadie. They’re also passionate about improving the area, adding trail access, fundraising for community initiatives and just getting more people excited about bikes.” Much of the progress made in recent years has been a joint effort between the city itself working with cycling clubs and local bike shops to develop and expand trails that are easy to access and fun to ride for cyclists of all levels.

Amazing mountain bike trails

In minutes, you can be at a trailhead from downtown and find a ride that’s right for you, whether you’re a beginner, a cross country superstar or a downhill adrenalin junkie. At the moment, there’s discussion around developing in-town connector singletrack so that beginners and kids can access trails in town more easily and get to the trails, such as Hiawatha Highlands, that are only a few minutes away.

Fantastic road and gravel

In northern Ontario, back roads, tons of elevation, secret gravel and ATV trails abound. It’s the perfect place for an adventurous roadie or gravel lover to explore. If you’re looking for even more options, you can always pedal into the United States (once the border reopens fully) and tour around the Sault’s sister city across the river in Michigan and beyond.

A stellar women’s cycling scene

Often in these smaller cities, the women’s cycling community is a bit lacking because the cycling community itself is smaller than you might find in a more major metropolitan area. But that’s not the case in the Sault. You’ve gotta respect local rider Danielle Anstess, the

founder of the famed Titty Tuesdays MTB rides for women in town. Most cycling clubs consider it a success if 10 women show up to a ride, but the Titty Tuesday excursions often see more than 80 women hitting the trails.

Room to grow

“There are great trails for kids with run bikes,” Perrotta-Lewin says. There are also in-town bike parks and family-friendly bike trails, and plenty of opportunities within the local cycling clubs for young riders to find their riding style. The Sault Cycling Club even runs programs for kids and youth of all abilities through the summer months completely free of charge for club members.

Affordable living

Let’s be honest, plenty of us are considering making moves to more affordable outdoorsy locations. In the Sault, you can find homes in the $200,000 range with two-bed, two-bath, plus garage or basement. Just try to find that anywhere around Toronto, Vancouver or Montreal. As a bonus, right now new residents of the Sault receive an Adventure Pass, which provides $500 that can be used for adventure sports or at certain outdoor retailers (including some of the local bike shops).

Remote workers, rejoice

The Sault has stellar high-speed Internet access and solid cell reception. Since home prices are much more reasonable than you’d find in, say, the Greater Toronto Area, you can get a house that has space for your office rather than turning your kitchen counter into your desk. There are two airports nearby – one just over the border in the U.S., and one with direct flights to Toronto’s Island Airport, so you can wake up and have coffee and a dawn-patrol ride in the Sault before hopping on a flight to meet a client for lunch downtown in Toronto, then make it home for a late dinner.

Breweries and coffee roasters

As a cycling journalist, I considered it part of my due diligence to ask about the options for microbrews and fancy coffee. Sure, three bike shops – Velorution, Duke of Windsor Sports and Algoma Bicycle – are important, but a city without good cafés for mid-ride stops is a tough place to live for a cyclist. Anderson says cyclists can’t go wrong with a quick pastry at The Queen’s Tarts or Shabby Motley Handcraft.

For breweries, check out OutSpoken, aptly named for a love of cycling. “OutSpoken is in the heart of downtown and a must stop on any bike ride,” says Perrotta-Lewin. “The first time I arrived, the doors swung open and I was instructed to wheel my bike through the bar and lean it up against the brewing vats in the back for safekeeping. They’re great advocates and supporters of the cycling community and brew a fine selection of beers, including IPAs, ales and pilsner.”

