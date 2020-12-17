Win an Elite Direto XR interactive trainer

Canadian Cycling Magazine and Elite have teamed up to giveaway a Direto XR interactive trainer. One lucky winner will receive a Direto XR trainer, and three secondary winners will receive a pair of Elite Vico carbon cages.

Enter Below

Suscribe to our newsletter and/or to the Canadian Cycling podcast for a chance to win!

Elite Trainer Giveaway | 2020



The Elite Direto XR comes with an 11-speed Shimano 105 cassette, so to assemble you merely have to set the stabilizers, slide in the thru-axle adapters, attach the bike and plug in the trainer. The trainer has a resistance of up to 2,300 W and slope simulation of up to 24 per cent.

The Sterzo Smart gives you the ability to steer within Zwift. You can move your avatar to the left and right side of your lane. Though you have to be more diligent when you want to slip into another rider’s draft, you can also can take shorter, inside lines in corners, which non-steering riders can’t do.