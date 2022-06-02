Zach Smadu of the Family Law series does more than play a cyclist on TV

During the audition for Family Law, the showrunner Susin Nielsen asked Zach Smadu if he rides his bike much because the character that he was trying out for was an avid cyclist on the show. “It all started with Susan, who is a big-time cyclist, and rides with a bunch of different clubs,” Smadu says. “When she asked if I actually rode, I told her I ride a lot, as well as swim and run. We basically bonded over bikes.”

Smadu got the part and has been one of the main stars of Family Law, a drama that features Jewel Staite, Smadu and Canadian acting legend Victor Garber. The show’s premise is that recovering alcoholic and lawyer Abby Bianchi [!] is trying to fix both her career and family problems. As part of her probation, she is forced to work at her father’s firm, headed by Garber’s character Harry Svensson and her half-brother, Smadu’s Daniel Svensson.

Smadu grew up in Regina. “I got into the craft at 10, at the Globe Theatre,” Smadu says of his acting origins at the theatre company in his hometown. “They had this summer camp program doing Shakespeare. You learned how to act, build sets, costumes–the works. From there I got into a musical theatre company.” He came to Toronto when, at 18, he enrolled in a theatre and drama program run by the University of Toronto with Sheridan College.

It was ultimately in Toronto when he got into cycling. “I started in 2009. A roommate of mine and I were really into running, and he said, ‘Hey let’s change it up. Let’s do triathlons,’” Smadu says. “We’d done marathons and wanted something new so I got myself a mid-range Giant bike and we started training.”

Smadu did a few sprint triathlons, and then tried his hand at Olympic-distance events. He was feeling very confident on the run sections, but quickly realized his cycling wasn’t quite the same. “I didn’t have the technique on a bike yet. I was doing the Huntsville Tri, and it was much hillier than I was used to,” he says of the event north of Toronto. “So I remember really trying to give it up a hill but all these people were flying by – men, women, children. In triathlons, they put your age on your number. I’ll never forget: mine was 25, and I saw a 72 just crushing it and passing me.”

The actor does both indoor and outdoor riding. In the winter, he has a trainer in his basement. When the pandemic began, he got a Peloton app and started working on his cadence and technique, and learning about training zones.

When Smadu is working in Vancouver, he has two bikes: a prop bike and a training bike. “The producers got me a Trek, just like I ride on the show, and I go through Deep Cove, as well as along English Bay,” Smadu says. “Susan is always trying to get me to go on these crazy long rides with her, but I’ll be like, ‘I can’t go for a 240-km ride today. I have to learn my lines for tomorrow.’”

Being a cyclist and playing one on TV definitely has its advantages. “Sometimes when they film my character showing up to the office on his bike, they will try and figure out how to film my entrance,” Smadu says. “And I’ll be like, ‘OK, how do you want me to dismount?’ And I’ll show them how I can pop off while moving and they look at me like I’m doing a pirouette.”

Smadu still runs, but definitely enjoys the benefits of cycling. “I will always be a runner, but I like that I can go much farther, and longer,” he says. “I really like being able to see so much on a bike.”

FAST FACTS: Zach Smadu Profession Actor

Hometown Regina

Lives Toronto

Bikes Trek Domane SLR 7 in Vancouver during shooting, Giant TCR Advanced 1 at home in Toronto

This story originally appeared in the February/March 2022 issue of Canadian Cycling Magazine