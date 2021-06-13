2021 Father’s Day gifts for cycling dads

Father’s day 2021 (June 20) is coming up quickly. Thankfully, cycling dads are always easy to find gifts for. Here are a few Father’s Day gift options for the cycling dad in your life.

Isadore Alternative Jersey ($212)

The Isadore Alternative Jersey is made from a combination of two Italian mesh performance fabrics that come from 100 per cent recycled material. It’s also been treated with HeiQ, a Swiss technology that eliminates bad smells and odours. On the bottom hem, the jersey features elastic silicone tape (also made out of 100 per cent recycled materials) which keeps the clothing in place.

Zwift membership ($19/mo)

It can be hard for a busy dad to find the time to go for a ride outside while juggling the kids and other responsibilities. A Zwift membership could be an easy way for him to bang out a quick workout here and there or even squeeze in a race after the kids go to sleep.

Bivo One Bottle ($42)

Replace dad’s old plastic bottle with an environmentally friendly option. The Bivo One stainless steel bottle is specifically made for cycling—it’s designed to fit most standard bottle cages and has a silicone exterior coating that prevents rattling and offers a good grip for those hot days on the road.

Rapha Bar Bag ($85)

This bar bag is multi-functional: beyond attaching to the handlebars it can also be connected to the seatube to become a frame pack or removed from the bike entirely and worn as an over-the-shoulder bag. It’s made with waterproof fabric and features a quick access pocket and reflective webbing on the front, which improves visibility in low light.

Made with a waterproof fabric.

A babysitter ($?)

All cycling dads will appreciate the opportunity to get out on a weekend ride without having to rush home. For Father’s Day, the gift of a babysitter, even just for a few hours, will take some stress out of his day and allow him to get some good riding in.