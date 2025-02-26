3 new gravel bikes designed and assembled in Canada from Devinci

On Wednesday, Devinci announced the new generation of the Hatchet family, featuring three models: the Hatchet PRO, the Hatchet Vista, and the E-Hatchet Tour. Each model offers distinct features tailored to different riding experiences. The Hatchet Pro has a carbon frame and is made for riders who want to go fast. The Hatchet Vista is for cyclists who want some long all-day adventures on a variety of terrain. Finally, the E-Hatchet Tour is for those wanting a bit of an assist for those long days, or a boost with heading up long climbs or with faster riding companions.

Hatchet PRO

The Hatchet PRO is built for speed and performance: whether that is chasing KOMs, races or fast rides with your buddies. It features an Optimal-Strength Carbon (OSC) frame with a sleeker, more aerodynamic profile and improved stiffness compared to the previous generation. The updated geometry includes a steeper head angle and shorter chainstays, providing a more aggressive feel and enhanced all-road capabilities.

The full-carbon frame integrates a new “Shed” storage compartment in the downtube and accommodates tires up to 45 mm. The extra storage is perfect for some extra grub, small tools or tube. The bike also includes a Universal Derailleur Hanger and fully internal, thru-headset cable routing. The fork has a capped axle—fast and clean, so nowhere for mud to hide. As far as extra accessories–there are bento box mounts on the top tube for a frame bag.

Hatchet Vista

The Hatchet Vista is designed for riders who want an all-day adventure on two wheels. This model has an Optimum R03 6061-T6 aluminum frame and a carbon OSC fork with mounts, focusing on affordability, durability, and comfort for long rides. The single-chainring drivetrain simplifies maintenance, while the comfort-oriented geometry ensures a relaxed riding experience.

With six mounts–four on the frame, two on the fork–it is compatible with a variety of accessories–or your next long ride. The Hatchet Vista can also accommodate tires up to 45 mm in case you want to tackle some gnarlier terrain. Plus, there’s room for three bottles, and you can add a rack. A capped fork axle makes for a nice clean look–and won’t allow mud or debris to gunk up. You can also add a dropper post if your routes have some rough descents.

E-Hatchet Tour

The E-Hatchet Tour marks Devinci’s return to the e-Gravel segment. It features a hub-drive system and an internal battery integrated into the aluminum frame. Powered by the MAHLE X30 system, this motor delivers 45 Nm of torque and is supported by a 237 Wh battery that provides up to 90 km of range. An optional MAHLE eX1 range extender adds an extra 171 Wh, increasing the total range by 55 km. Weighing 14.4 kg, the E-Hatchet Tour is designed for a rider who wants a long day in the saddle, no matter how much elevation. This model is only available in Canada.

You can also use the the MySmartBike app to connect and customize your rides and routes. As far as accessories for your long rides, there are four different mounting choices—two on the frame and two on the fork. You can also add fenders, racks and a side bottle cage on the fork mount in case you need extra fuel.

These three models are designed and assembled in Chicoutimi, Que., and come with Devinci’s Ride in Peace lifetime warranty.

Devinci Hatchet Pro, Rival AXS $6,800

Devinci Hatchet Pro, Apex AXS, $4,800

Devinci Hatchet Pro GRX 600, $3,400

Devinci Hatchet Vista GRX 610 $2,600

Devinci Hatchet Vista CUES $2,200

Devinci E-Hatchet Tour $2,200

To learn more. head on over to Devinci.com