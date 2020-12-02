6 gifts for the tech obsessed cyclist

For a lot cyclists an exciting part of cycling is the amount of technology you can integrate into the sport. These analytically-minded cyclists will inevitably get excited by the latest gear developments, adding it to their Inspector Gadget-level arsenal of bike tech. Here are some gifts will make any high-tech cyclist happy.

Garmin Edge 1030 Plus ($870) and Garmin Varia RTL515 radar tail light ($300)

The Garmin 1030 Plus head unit is the company’s flagship bike computer. It has all the features: training monitoring, mountain bike dynamics, an integrated Trailforks app and other navigation features. The battery life is excel-lent: more than 24 hours depending on usage. The head unit can work in conjunction with the company’s InReach satellite communicator for rides in remote areas or the Garmin Varia RTL515 radar tail light in more highly trafficked ones. Even though all the route-finding abilities of the head unit should put its user at the front of a group, the radar says go to the back – not to enjoy the draft, but for everyone’s added safety.

Apple watch ($529)

The new Apple Watch Series 6 can measure your blood oxygen level. It connects with cycling apps, such as Strava, too. Most important, you can take emergency calls on your rides easily: “No, I won’t be home for another hour. Yes, you and you sister can have the rest of the cake that’s in the fridge.”

Pro Compressor Team Tubeless ($105)

Give the gift of going tubeless. The Pro Compressor Team Tubeless will help to convert a tubeless-tentative roadie into a home mechanic who can seat tires with ease. A blast of air from this compressor will have tire beads popping into place.

Ride Inside ($34)

Joe Friel, the training guru, has published his guide to indoor cycling with Ride Inside. It covers indoor trainers, apps, e-racing and even getting back outside on the bike.

Tacx Neo 2T ($2,000)

The Tacx Neo 2T can provide a whopping 2,200 W of resistance. It can simulate inclines of 25 per cent, which is as brutal as it is infrequent in real life. The Tacx designers have redesigned the magnets inside, which help to reduce the noise by rumbling less and causing less air displacement. The real magic of the Neo 2T is in sim mode, in which you can take advantage of the trainer’s road feel feature. When you ride over pixel-built gravel roads, wooden bridges and cobblestones (to name a few road-feel supported surfaces), the trainer gives you appropriate feedback.