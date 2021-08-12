Adidas releases Gravel Cycling Shoe

Adidas continues its journey into the world of cycling shoes with its latest release: the 2-bolt SPD-style Gravel Cycling Shoe.

RELATED: Adidas launches SPD adaptable Samba shoes

In March, Adidas released an SPD adaptable version of its popular Samba shoes. The Velosamba was the second cycling-specific shoe the company had released in the past year, following the ‘Road Cycling Shoe‘, which was launched in December.

RELATED: Adidas releases aptly named ‘Road Cycling Shoe’

Much like the Road Cycling Shoe, the Gravel Cycling Shoe has an extremely descriptive name, outlining exactly what it was designed to do. The new shoes comes in two colourways, a bright baby blue 90s-style look and a more subdued black-on-black look.

The shoe features an integrated cuff designed to seal out dust and gravel, similar in design to the brand’s Five Ten Trail Cross Mid Pro MTB shoes. It also has a laced closure and an outsole that Adidas says has a “walkable and roomy fit.” The shoe is made of recycled materials—no virgin polyester is used and the upper is made of 50 per cent recycled content. On the side, the three Adidas stripes are reflective for added visibility.

“Our ambition is to meet the needs of a rapidly evolving new cycling culture by creating accessible, high-quality products that allow more people to clip in and ride,” says Celine Delgene, General Manager of Adidas Specialist Sports. “Having already unveiled footwear and apparel solutions for road and city cyclists, we are pleased to be able to use The Gravel Shoe to provide cyclists with access to some new and exciting paths.”

The Gravel Cycling Shoe comes in sizes 36 to 48 2/3, but Canadian fans won’t be able to get their hands on them yet. As of now, both colourways of the £160 shoe are available on the brand’s UK page, while American only have access to the black shoes for $170 USD.